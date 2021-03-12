 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

School support staff fear 'big bang' return' to school is a safety risk, says UNISON

Details
Hits: 176
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
return' to school

 Half of school support staff ​in England ​have been anxious about the return to classrooms ​this week, with many fearing measures to keep them safe are inadequate, according to a survey published today (Friday) by UNISON. 

The findings provide a snapshot of the concerns of staff as schools in England reopen to all pupils. More than 8​,000 teaching assistants, cleaners, technicians, librarians, receptionists and catering staff took ​part in the poll between 26 February and 8 March.  

Major worries include the absence of adequate protective kit, poor social distancing and a lack of safety assessments to measure the threat staff face, especially ​given new​, more transmissible Covid variants, ​according to the survey. 

One in three (33%) ​were worried school ventilation systems – crucial to generating air flow to combat airborne transmission of the virus – aren't up to the job. More than a third (35%) hadn’t seen their school’s risk assessment or received an individual safety check, ​says UNISON. 

Support staff are uniquely vulnerable to a Covid outbreak in schools, says UNISON. They tend to be older, are more likely to be Black and have underlying health conditions than the generally younger, teaching population, adds UNISON.  

These factors greatly increase their risk of being hospitalised and dying should they catch the virus, ​says UNISON. This is driving their fear of returning to school and ​is behind the desire to be offered the vaccine early, says UNISON.  

The overwhelming majority (87%) think school workers should be given priority access to the jab to keep them safe and ​ensure schools ​remain open. But only around ​three in ten (29%) have had the vaccine ​so far, despite a third (33%) being in high-risk groups and 3% so vulnerable they're shielding, adds UNISON. 

The vast majority think the 'big bang' reopening of schools ​was a mistake, with ​almost three-quarters (74%) favouring a phased or staggered return.  

More than half (54%) backed the use of year group rotas to free up space for proper social distancing, and a similar number (52%) supported staff and pupils wearing face covering in corridors, classrooms and offices, UNISON says.   

UNISON head of education Jon Richards said:

"​Children ​need to be back in school, but the justifiable fears of support staff ​need to be heard and addressed ​too.  

"It's shocking that a third ​still haven't had a risk assessment and simple safety measures, such as adopting a rota system to help social distancing, have been ruled out by ministers.  

"The government needs to take account of the specific vulnerabilities of support staff and encourage schools to conduct detailed individual risk assessments to identify those at increased risk.

"Clinically vulnerable workers must be allowed to work from home until the virus risk is reduced or until they're vaccinated.  

Government teams up with TV's Dr Alex to discuss impact of the pandemic on young peopleâ€™s mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/11/government-teams-up-with-tvs-d
Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Review of Po
EdTech became an unofficial â€˜emergency serviceâ€™ - Lessons from Lockdown
Sector News
The inaugural report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Educat

"Untold damage will be done if ministers don't put education and safety first and roll out the vaccine to all school staff." 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Government teams up with TV's Dr Alex to discuss impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/11/government-teams-up-with-tvs-d
Arts charity's creative solution to Covid mental health impact
Sector News
An arts charity battling a post-Covid ‘mental ill health crisis’ i
Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Review of Po
EdTech became an unofficial ‘emergency service’ - Lessons from Lockdown
Sector News
The inaugural report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Educat
MP Gillian Keegan visits HSDC South Downs campus
Sector News
HSDC (@Be_HSDC) staff and students were excited to welcome Parliamenta
LSBF in Singapore Equips Students With Cloud Computing Skills With Resources From Amazon Web Services
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) in Singapore today announ
NMITE Appoints Founding Director For Its Centre For Advanced Timber Technology (CATT)
Sector News
SIGNS MOU WITH EDINBURGH NAPIER UNIVERSITY (@EdinburghNapier) FOR COL
How Further Education Institutions Are Getting Ready To Welcome Back Students
Sector News
On the 8th of March, students across England returned to the classroom
Women explain how they have excelled in Welsh construction
Sector News
Inspiring women into construction is the goal of a new video that has
Leeds Trinity University announces academic promotion round
Sector News
The University has announced the appointments of Professors, Readers a
Bath Spa University receives Bronze Accreditation from British Hedgehog Preservation Society
Sector News
Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) is now a recognised Hedgehog Friendl
NEW COURSE AT LEICESTER COLLEGE TO BOOST EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS IN CONSTRUCTION SECTOR
Sector News
Four-week level 1 course enables students to qualify for Construction

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 3 hours ago

The IAG Playbook: a resource for Careers Leaders

Overview The Careers and Enterprise Company (CEC) is widening its engagement with independent training providers and AELP has been working alongside...

  • Wednesday, 31 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 3 hours

Practical coaching skills to create a culture of ownership...

Overview The term ‘coaching’ is used a lot in business but rarely ever executed in its most practical sense. Fundamental skills such as listening,...

  • Monday, 29 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, 16-18 Traineeship Market Entry Opportunity 3 hours 29 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5479)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page