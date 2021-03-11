 
Leeds Trinity University announces academic promotion round

Leeds Trinity University

The University has announced the appointments of Professors, Readers and – for the first time in its history – Senior Professional Practice Fellows.

The promotions recognise colleagues making an impact with strong track records of high-quality research and knowledge exchange, distinctive authority in subject areas, and leadership within Leeds Trinity.

The appointments comprise of:

  • Professors Denis Kobzev, Professor of Business Education, and Catherine O’Connor, Professor of Higher Education, Learning and Teaching;
  • Readers Dr James Jackson (Psychology), Dr Christopher Lewis (Psychology) and Dr Juliette Taylor-Batty (English and Comparative Literature); and
  • Senior Professional Practice Fellows Katherine Blair (Journalism), Dr Leigh Hoath (Institute for Childhood & Education), Dr Danielle McDermott (Forensic Psychology), Bev Peartree (Institute for Childhood & Education), and Dr Chris Sellars (Sport, Health and Physical Education).

This is the first time that Leeds Trinity has appointed Senior Professional Practice Fellows. In this role, colleagues will help to shape the agenda around skills and development in their subject areas, and take responsibility for leading and developing professional practice contributions to the portfolio of University activities.

A key part of this will be the delivery of professional practice within the curriculum and wider student experience, including preparation for placements and career development for the graduate jobs market – ensuring this is informed by research and knowledge exchange outcomes.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We are delighted to announce the outcome of Leeds Trinity’s recent academic promotion round. The wealth of appointments reflects a step-up at the University in terms of high-quality research and knowledge exchange, and highlights the calibre of teaching within the institution.

“It is also particularly exciting to appoint the first Senior Professional Practice Fellows at Leeds Trinity, which emphasises our commitment to teaching and learning excellence, and to enhancing the student learning experience. Congratulations to all colleagues recognised in this promotion round.” 

Claire Newhouse, Director of Centre for Apprenticeships, Work-based Learning and Skills (CAWBLS) and University lead for Knowledge Exchange, added: “Appointing the first Senior Professional Practice Fellows at Leeds Trinity is an important step for us. It gives greater focus to sharing ideas, research and skills related to professional practice, and will ensure continued development in this area.

“In addition, all Senior Professional Practitioners are recognised as Senior Fellows of HEA (Advance HE), reflecting a personal and institutional commitment to professionalism in teaching and learning in higher education.”  

Promotions to Professor and Reader also demonstrate the University’s focus on academic excellence and leadership on teaching quality, which is driven by research, knowledge exchange and practice.

The title of Professor recognises an individual’s distinction and eminence in their academic activity. There are three routes by which Professors gain the title: academic excellence, leadership, and learning and teaching.

Readership is a distinction awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of knowledge in their field through original research and/or innovation in the application of their work.

