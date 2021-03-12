Degreed user data: The top 10 programming skills needed to get into software engineering in 2021

Degreed global user data from February 2020 - February 2021 has uncovered the skills ranked as most important in a role, for software engineers, product managers, and business analysts. The data highlights the transferability of skills in certain technology and product management roles both internally and externally. Data was analyzed from millions of active users in the U.S. UK, LATAM, Germany, France, the Netherlands, India, APAC, and Australia, and New Zealand - in companies that include Capgemini, Visa, Ford, Mastercard, and Unilever.
For software engineers the top 10 skills they rank as vital to doing their work well are:
- Java
- Python
- Programming
- Software Architecture
- Machine Learning
- Software Engineering
- Artificial Intelligence
- Software Testing
- SQL
- Linux
Programming languages are most popular across all software engineering roles regardless of sector. The order of the top 10 changes in different sectors but the skills listed remain the same. In finance, for example, more focus is placed on Java, while in media/telecoms the priority is Python.
The top 10 skills most frequently cited as important by product managers were:
- Product Management
- Product Strategy
- Leadership
- Product Planning
- New Product Development
- Product Lifecycle Management
- Project Management
- Product Marketing
- Strategic Partnerships
- Go-to-market Strategy
Across multiple industries, the top 10 list remains consistent (particularly within finance, manufacturing, and media/telecom).
The top 10 skills ranked by business analysts are:
- Business Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Analytics/Analysis
- Project Management
- Business Intelligence
- Agile
- Project Planning
- Agile Development
- Reporting
- Software Testing
David Kuntz, head of data science at Degreed explains the results:
“What’s compelling here is that the top 10 lists for each role don’t change significantly as we look at what skills workers find crucial to their work, no matter their sector. A product manager in finance will broadly require the same skill set as a product manager in manufacturing. This means that the market for talented product managers, software engineers, and business analysts is not limited to an employer’s own sector or to a single department. Employers should look further afield when struggling to find the right talent as many of the skills within roles are transferable across industries and business functions. They can look broadly for candidates, both internally and externally. This is particularly relevant for in-demand roles such as software engineering, where there is a well-known talent shortage.
“It’s vital to regularly look at the skills people say that they need to effectively do their work, as this ties into their productivity and quality of work. Especially as organizations look towards recovery post-pandemic. More than four in ten workers say that a lack of confidence in their skills means tasks take longer to complete and 22% say that their work is of a lower quality. Spotting skills gaps early will help employers proactively upskill their workers to prevent this.”
About Degreed
Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We connect all your learning, talent development, and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills your business needs next. And we do it all in one simple, fluid, skill-building experience that’s powered by your people’s expertise and interests. So you can transform your workforce from within. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.