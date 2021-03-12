 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

“Nothing will stop us helping our community”: University celebrates online dental intervention success

Details
Hits: 155
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
dental intervention

While COVID-19 has made life challenging for everyone, Peninsula Dental School has adapted by delivering its unique community engagement work online for the first time.

The annual Inter-Professional Engagement module is part of the undergraduate curriculum for student dental professionals, and this year helped more than 200 people across Plymouth and the surrounding area.

Students from the BDS Dentistry and BSc Dental Therapy and Hygiene programmes at the University of Plymouth worked with 12 host organisations across the city to deliver oral health and information sessions.

From making instructional tooth brushing videos, to providing PPE activity packs for young people with additional needs, the students came up with a huge variety of intervention ideas that they delivered remotely in their individual groups.

Caring for Carers at Improving Lives Plymouth was one of the host organisations, and manager Lee Sewrey said:

“The students were all very focussed and engaged with and listened to the needs of unpaid carers and the people they care for. They produced some very informative information and videos for us to use on our website pages. We might not have been able to meet face-to-face, but working with the students from the Peninsula Dental School has been an excellent experience.”
With the uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions at the time of planning, the academic team from the University and Peninsula Dental Social Enterprise (PDSE) made an early decision to run the module online.

And the results have been beyond what they expected, as Abby Nelder, Community Engagement Programme Officer, explains.

“The ongoing pandemic has meant that engagement has had to be different from previous years,” she said. “But it’s actually presented the groups with a unique opportunity to consider how to share health and wellbeing messages in a relevant and engaging way. Over the past few months I’ve seen the students gain a better understanding of the needs of their community in a rapidly changing climate, and they’ve been truly fantastic. We could not do this module without the amazing support of our host organisations who, in spite of COVID-19, worked in partnership with our students to develop some fantastic projects this year. Huge thanks, as always for their continued commitment to this module.”

Robert Witton, Director of Community-based Dentistry at the University of Plymouth, and Chief Executive of Peninsula Dental Social Enterprise (PDSE), said:

Professor Steve West CBE, DL elected as next UUK President
Sector News
Professor Steve West CBE, DL, Vice-Chancellor, President and Chief Exe
Oâ€™Halloran & Oâ€™Brien donate Chromebooks to support North Kent College students
Sector News
Local company Oâ€™Halloran & Oâ€™Brien donated five brand-new HP C
Stay local â€“ Wales takes first steps out of lockdown
Sector News
The stay-at-home restrictions will be replaced by a new interim stay l

“The module gives students the opportunity to work directly with members of the community who commonly experience poor oral health or may struggle to access it, and to develop and deliver a project in response to a group’s needs. This provides students with insight into the health and wellbeing of various population groups, and to introduce ‘social accountability’ as a key part of professional practice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has been challenging with limited ability to engage in the community. While this is unfortunate, the students have risen to the challenge – and it shows that nothing will stop us helping our community.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Professor Steve West CBE, DL elected as next UUK President
Sector News
Professor Steve West CBE, DL, Vice-Chancellor, President and Chief Exe
O’Halloran & O’Brien donate Chromebooks to support North Kent College students
Sector News
Local company O’Halloran & O’Brien donated five brand-new HP C
Stay local – Wales takes first steps out of lockdown
Sector News
The stay-at-home restrictions will be replaced by a new interim stay l
Thales Alenia Space and British Astronaut Helen Sharman inspire schools and science clubs to book their ticket on board MARSBalloon 2021
Sector News
A survey, commissioned by Thales in the UK to evaluate the impact of t
SCL celebrate Significant Progress Ofsted result
Sector News
Following their recent Ofsted Progress Monitoring Visit, SCL Education
Students help to reduce school pupils’ anxiety around COVID-19
Sector News
Dental students have helped young people with additional needs to prac
Improving educational outcomes for learners with specific learning difficulties
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on how science and technology can help to
Rap artist, comedians and children’s author announced to take part in Good Grief Festival
Sector News
The full programme of over 150 speakers and more than 100 virtual even
Government teams up with TV's Dr Alex to discuss impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Dr Alex George, the A&E doctor who regularly appears as the resid
Cuts to ODA will limit UK universities’ role in solving global challenges
Sector News
Planned government cuts to Official Development Assistance funding (O
Fife College pushes to fill skills gap in digital sector
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) is encouraging those looking for a new sta
Keep on running
Sector News
The head of sport at Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege)

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5480)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page