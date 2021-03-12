 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Stay local – Wales takes first steps out of lockdown

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
First Minister Mark Drakeford

The stay-at-home restrictions will be replaced by a new interim stay local rule in Wales from tomorrow (Saturday 13 March) as part of a package of measures, beginning the process of unlocking the strict coronavirus regulations, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

The return of children to face-to-face learning in school will continue to be prioritised but there will also be a gradual and phased approach to relaxing restrictions in other parts of society.

The new stay local rule will mean people can leave their homes and travel within their local area – usually within five miles. Local outdoor sports facilities will also be opened.

The five-mile rule of thumb will be set out in guidance – people living in some parts of Wales, especially rural areas, may need to travel further than five miles to access shops and other public services.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“Thanks to the fantastic efforts everyone has made, we can make some changes to the current restrictions, which will be phased in over the coming weeks.

“The number of cases of coronavirus continues to fall overall; the pressure on our NHS is easing and our vaccine programme continues to go from strength to strength.

“But the very clear advice we have is that the virus has not gone away – the highly infectious Kent variant is the dominant strain in Wales and as soon as we start to mix again, the virus will come too.

“With every step we take to return to a more normal life, we are responsible for what happens next. While we will welcome more freedom to move around locally and meet with family and friends, we cannot afford to let down our guard.”

From Saturday 13 March:

  • No more than four people from two households will be able to meet in their local area outdoors, including in gardens. Children under 11 and carers do not count towards this limit. There must be no indoors mixing and social distancing should be followed.
  • Outdoor sports facilities can reopen, including tennis courts, golf courses and bowling greens. A maximum of four people from two households can take part in activities using local sports facilities.
  • Indoor care home visits can resume for one designated visitor, with the permission of the care home.

From Monday 15 March:

  • All primary pupils and those in qualifications years will return. Schools will have the flexibility to bring in year 10 and 12 pupils, to support them to progress to the next stage of their learning, and more learners will return to colleges. There will also be flexibility for in-school check-ins for all other pupils. All learners will return after the Easter break.
  • Hairdressers and barbers can reopen by appointment only to cut hair.

From Monday 22 March:

  • The first steps to re-open non-essential retail will begin. Restrictions on the sale of non-essential items will be lifted for those shops, which are currently open.
  • Garden centres will also reopen.

An additional £150m will be available to support businesses to the end of March, which are not yet able to open.  

The extra funding will see businesses in the hospitality, tourism, leisure and non-essential retail sectors that pay non-domestic rates qualify for an additional payment of up to £5,000.  

During the third week of the review period, we will take stock of the latest evidence before confirming changes for the Easter holidays. If the public health conditions continue to be favourable, from 27 March:

  • The stay local restrictions will be lifted to allow people to travel within Wales.
  • Self-contained holiday accommodation will re-open for one household.
  • Organised children’s activities outdoors will restart.
  • Libraries will reopen.

The review on 1st April will consider whether all remaining shops and close contact services can reopen on the 12th April. This is in line with planned re-opening in England.

SCL celebrate Significant Progress Ofsted result
Sector News
Following their recent Ofsted Progress Monitoring Visit, SCL Education
Fife College pushes to fill skills gap in digital sector
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) is encouraging those looking for a new sta
Keep on running
Sector News
The head of sport at Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege)

First Minister Mark Drakeford added:

“We need everyone’s help as we start to unlock these restrictions. We all need to follow the rules, maintain social distancing, good hand hygiene and to  wear face coverings in indoor public places.

“We all want to see Wales re-open and the return of a more normal life. This is within sight – but only if we can keep the virus under control. No one wants us to have to reintroduce strict restrictions, to retreat from the progress we have made. Only by working together, can we help keep Wales safe.”

The changes follow the regular statutory review of the coronavirus regulations by Welsh Ministers, using the latest scientific and medical evidence from the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the Welsh Government’s Technical Advisory Cell (TAC) and the advice from the Chief Medical Officer for Wales.

You may also be interested in these articles:

SCL celebrate Significant Progress Ofsted result
Sector News
Following their recent Ofsted Progress Monitoring Visit, SCL Education
Degreed user data: The top 10 programming skills needed to get into software engineering in 2021
Sector News
Degreed global user data from February 2020 - February 2021 has uncove
Improving educational outcomes for learners with specific learning difficulties
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on how science and technology can help to
Rap artist, comedians and children’s author announced to take part in Good Grief Festival
Sector News
The full programme of over 150 speakers and more than 100 virtual even
Government teams up with TV's Dr Alex to discuss impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Dr Alex George, the A&E doctor who regularly appears as the resid
Cuts to ODA will limit UK universities’ role in solving global challenges
Sector News
Planned government cuts to Official Development Assistance funding (O
Fife College pushes to fill skills gap in digital sector
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) is encouraging those looking for a new sta
Keep on running
Sector News
The head of sport at Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege)
Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding
Sector News
Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Review of Po
EdTech became an unofficial ‘emergency service’ - Lessons from Lockdown
Sector News
The inaugural report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Educat
DFN PROJECT SEARCH LAUNCHES NEW SUPPORTED INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME IN SOUTH RIBBLE
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@DFNsearch), a leading charity that supports young
Extra £30 million for Welsh medium education
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today (11 Mar) announced an additional £30 m

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SCL Education & Training
SCL Education & Training has published a new article: SCL celebrate Significant Progress Ofsted result 2 hours 36 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 23 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Microsoft connects jobseekers to employers with opportunities in digital: Microsoft (@Microsoft) is launching an online apprent…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 25 minutes ago

Q&A with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Jack Parsons around the incentives from the Budget to help business grow and employ more young people

Q&A with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Jack Parsons...

UK Chief Youth Officer Jack Parsons puts questions from the public to Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Watch now. #Budget2021 Youth Employment, Kickstart,...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5479)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page