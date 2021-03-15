 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Durham University announces new £500,000 Hazan Venture Lab, developing entrepreneurs to help solve key problems for business and society

Details
Hits: 141
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Durham University

Durham University (@durham_uni) has today announced the opening of a brand-new state-of-the-art facility, designed to nurture the talents and capabilities of aspiring student entrepreneurs.

Opening this autumn, the Hazan Venture Lab is the University’s first purpose-built space for entrepreneurship. Created through a collaboration between the University’s Careers & Enterprise Team and its entrepreneurial alumni, the Lab will become a specialised home from which students can embark on innovative enterprise projects to tackle the most significant problems faced by society and industry.

Students will be able to access specialist advice and mentoring sessions, much of which will be supplied by the University’s global alumni network. Students will also have the opportunity to develop their skills through workshops, networking opportunities, and participate in start-up pitching events. 

The new space has been made possible through a £500,000 donation made by Durham University alumnus Jonathan Hazan.

After graduating in 1991 with a degree in Computing, Jonathan joined healthcare start-up Datix, growing the venture into an internationally successful company which today is used widely by the NHS. As Chief Executive, Jonathan led Datix through two highly successful management buyouts before stepping down to pursue his wider interests in patient safety and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the development of the Lab, Jonathan Hazan said;

“My years at Durham gave me a solid foundation on which to build my career, and I'm delighted that I'm now able to give something back to the university. I'm hoping my donation will help to equip students with the skills they need to start and grow their own businesses.”

Housed within a brand-new Mathematical Sciences and Computer Science Building, the Hazan Venture Lab will provide students with flexible access to custom-built start-up facilities including individual and group working areas, meeting rooms, and a mini-library to give students the space and resources they need to collaborate and grow their start-ups.

Speaking on the Lab’s launch, Marek Tokarski, Senior Enterprise Manager at Durham University said;

“The Hazan Venture Lab underlines the University’s commitment to providing the best possible support for our aspiring entrepreneurs. It will enable a community of innovative minds working together on campus to create exciting new projects and ventures. Thanks to Jonathan’s generosity, we can build on the success of recent years to support even more students and graduates to fulfil their entrepreneurial ambitions.”

The Lab will also be a vital resource in the delivery of new start-up creation programmes. From September 2021, the Hazan Venture Lab will be the home of Durham Venture School, a new talent-led pre-accelerator programme through which graduates will work directly with exceptional alumni mentors to explore the key challenges facing industry and society and, together, create high-potential start-ups to tackle them.

Kirklees College makes commitment to support students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) has reaffirmed their commitment to
Construction goes virtual
Sector News
Digital learning has taken an innovative step forward in Barnsley Coll
Former Itchen College Student Jack West Makes Debut on Voice FM
Sector News
Congratulations to former @ItchenCollege student Jack West, who made h

Open to recent Durham University graduates, the programme will be the first of its kind in the Higher Education sector. Over the course of 24 weeks, participants will work together in teams to develop new business concepts, build prototypes and business models, and have the opportunity to secure substantial pre-seed investment. Participants will also be provided with support from business coaches and given access to a network of investors and like-minded entrepreneurs from Durham’s impressive start-up community.

Luke Young, Durham University graduate and co-founder of Agrisea, an ocean agriculture company focused on ending world hunger through sustainable food development, believes that the University provides the perfect open-minded environment to empower early innovators to build sector-defining companies.

Luke said;

"I’ve had first-hand experience of the dedication of the Venture Lab team to support students towards solving the world's greatest problems. The Venture Lab supported Agrisea in our earliest days as we set out to solve world hunger, now we are a multi-million-dollar company at the frontier of science with a network that spans the globe."

Those interested in applying to the Durham Venture School programme are invited to join a virtual launch event, taking place on Wednesday 17th March, to find out more. Tickets can be booked through the University’s website.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Kirklees College makes commitment to support students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) has reaffirmed their commitment to
Construction goes virtual
Sector News
Digital learning has taken an innovative step forward in Barnsley Coll
Former Itchen College Student Jack West Makes Debut on Voice FM
Sector News
Congratulations to former @ItchenCollege student Jack West, who made h
Education Secretary addresses ASCL conference
Sector News
Speaking at the Association of School and College Leaders (@ASCL_UK) 2
Caring college staff receive 'lockdown hero' accolade for pandemic support
Sector News
CARING lecturers and staff at @colegcambria received a Lockdown Hero a
Labour urges Government to deliver a plan for 2022 exams as analysis reveals year 10 pupils have missed one in eight days of GCSE teaching
Sector News
@Labour urges Government to deliver a plan for 2022 exams as analysis
NAHT comments on impact of Covid-19 on children's mental health
Sector News
Commenting on a new survey into children's mental health concerns by
Kickstart hits a Purpol patch
Sector News
FIFTY young people across Great Britain have kickstarted their careers
Apprenticeships, Traineeships, Kickstart…what’s right for my organisation?
Sector News
Feeling unsure of which 16-24 year old training programme to integrate
Professor Steve West CBE, DL elected as next Universities UK President
Sector News
Professor Steve West CBE (@VCUWE), DL, Vice-Chancellor, President and
School children at risk of harm online, charity warn
Sector News
Children are at greater risk of harm as their lives move increasingly
College must “eliminate biases of all forms” - Imperial As One
Sector News
Experiences of inclusion, diversity, racism, and the need for continue

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5482)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page