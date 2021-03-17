 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New survey: families lack digital tools for home learning and worry more about costs

Details
Hits: 249
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Children
  • More than a third of low-income families are missing essential digital resources for future home learning
  • Parents had to make ‘impossible choices’ to decide who got access to digital devices and bandwidth while schools were closed
  • Concern about money is higher than last year among poorer families
  • 90% of low-income families spent more on bills with children at home in lockdown
  • Families prefer cash to vouchers to replace free school meals
  • Schools have helped to plug gaps but lack of digital resources and financial worries impacted home learning
  • Increasing school-related costs have contributed to financial pressures on families

Governments, local authorities and schools must make a concerted joint effort to equip families for future home learning by fully addressing their digital needs, a survey of families in the last lockdown suggests.

The survey of 1,570 parents and 785 children by Child Poverty Action Group and Children North East found 35% of low-income families didn’t have the home learning equipment they needed in the last lockdown. Most commonly, they lacked devices such as a laptop or a tablet. A quarter of pupils on free school meals said they had to share a device with other family members.

Parents described facing impossible choices around home learning because of scarce resources, higher bills, inadequate space and juggling schooling with their work. This ‘permanent battle’ caused stress and guilt for parents and often left less time to focus on learning. The lack of digital tools made it more challenging for pupils to participate in learning from home as they struggled to access online lessons and materials (see quotes from parents and children below).

Child Poverty Action Group and Children North East warn that local lockdowns, contact tracing and household isolation mean some pupils will inevitably have to learn from home in the coming months, and should be properly equipped to do so.

Low-income parents reported being more concerned about money than last spring, and the vast majority (90%) had spent more on bills with children at home. Many had faced higher return-to-schools costs in September compared to the previous year, and had spent more on uniforms, extra clothing for outdoor learning, stationery, face masks and hand gel.

Where schools had reduced costs – for example by relaxing uniform policies or lending digital devices – parents said it had made a positive difference.

The survey showed that free school meals were valued by families who receive them as they helped them make ends meet, both in normal times and through replacement options when schools were closed. Cash payments directly into parents' bank accounts were the most favoured replacement option, with 75% of families receiving direct payments saying this was working well or very well for them; this compared to just 40% who said other methods like vouchers and food deliveries were working well. Many low-income families who were not eligible for free school meals said they would have benefited greatly from the extra help.

Based on these findings, CPAG and Children North East want to see:

Visual Arts Exhibitions - 'Right Here, Right Now'
Sector News
Welcome to our Visual Arts 'Right Here, Right Now' Exhibitions.In the
Students celebrate offers to top universities
Sector News
L-R: Libby O'Sullivan, Ellen Jones, Edan ReidSix A Level students from
How schools and colleges are helping build a safer society based on respecting others and healthy relationships
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/16/how-schools-and-colleges-are-h

  • a concerted effort to ensure pupils have the learning tools they need at home,
  • reductions in the cost of the school day,
  • a review of the free school meals eligibility threshold to include more families
  • greater financial support to families to help them recover from the crisis (by improving the social security system)
  • support to families to be made through cash payments

Alison Garnham, Chief Executive of Child Poverty Action Group, said:
“School disruptions have had a big impact on family life, from finances to learning. The digital divide was exacerbated during school closures, but it didn’t start with lockdown and it won’t go away with pupils back in the classroom. We must bridge the gaps in resources so pupils can fully access their education – whether at school or at home.
We have seen some great examples of schools working alongside families to make learning during lockdown easier. However, the pandemic has hit hard and low-income families need far more financial support from government itself. By providing that support and reducing the cost of the school day, all children can have a chance at fulfilling their potential in life.”

Luke Bramhall, Poverty Proofing and Participation Service Manager at Children North East, said:
“The findings from the Cost of Learning in Lockdown report have been invaluable for us and for schools across the country in shaping their response to the latest lockdown and the pandemic as a whole. It is sadly no surprise that children caught in the grip of poverty are drowning as they continue to suffer from the digital and resources divide which has been highlighted by the Covid-19 crisis. We encourage schools to take these findings and consider how they can inform the great work they are doing to support the most vulnerable children in our society.”

Parents, carers, children and young people responding to the survey said:
Digital resources:
"It’s making it difficult to access videos just using my mobile…My mobile is cracked and starts hurting your fingers after a while. It just makes me feel we can’t access what others are” (Mum of one child, Wales)
“I have had to spend extra on stationery, crafting equipment, learning books etc. We have been using my phone as a means of online learning which isn't ideal…[we’re] unable to join in with interactive activities” (Mum of one child, England)
“No laptop and no printer. Broadband speed is terrible.” (Young man aged 15, Scotland)
“[We haven’t got] enough technology – the children are sharing devices. They are under additional stress that their work is late as they are having to share devices, and are working during evenings and weekends.” (Mum of three children, Wales)
“My daughter who's at high school only has a phone to access her work. She suffers from migraine so this has a big impact in her learning. I was contacted by her school last week and they are trying to get her a laptop.” (Mum of two children, Scotland)
Higher costs:
”You’d think being at home you would spend less but I think it’s because we’re all at home all the time, shopping bill has gone absolutely through the roof […] and we are constantly heating the house.” (Mum of four, Scotland)
“As I work and not in receipt of benefits I am entitled to nothing, my fuel bills are through the roof as well as other additional costs.” (Lone parent with one child, Scotland
Free school meals replacements:
“Need to use public transport exposing myself to the virus and I’m high risk. [Cash] means I can order shopping locally and have it delivered.” (Mum of one child, Scotland, receiving direct payments as free school meals replacement)
“It’s a dignity thing for me as well. Just because I’m entitled to a little extra help doesn’t mean I should be shamed which is what vouchers etc do as families are embarrassed to use them…” (Mum of four children, Scotland)
Priorities for return to school:
“The focus should be on wellbeing, on making sure they’re alright and on settling them back into routines. And obviously keeping them safe.” (Mum of three, Wales)
“Seeing friends made life a lot easier, because there was someone to talk to during lessons or ask simple questions without involving the teacher.” (Young woman aged 15, Scotland, on the return to school in Autumn 2020)
Young people online:
“[My teacher] made a chat in teams called chat to your friends so we could talk to each other” (Boy aged 12, Scotland)
“I feel like I’m falling behind and get really stressed out by online schooling so it affects my mental health” (Young woman aged 14, Scotland)

You may also be interested in these articles:

EY announces first graduates of virtual Tech MBA program
Sector News
EY (@EYnews) has announced the first graduates of the world-first EY T
Industry Week prepares students for working life
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Learning for Living and Work students received insigh
Government must urgently reconsider research budget cuts
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK has today (16 Mar) written to the government seeking u
Visual Arts Exhibitions - 'Right Here, Right Now'
Sector News
Welcome to our Visual Arts 'Right Here, Right Now' Exhibitions.In the
Students celebrate offers to top universities
Sector News
L-R: Libby O'Sullivan, Ellen Jones, Edan ReidSix A Level students from
How schools and colleges are helping build a safer society based on respecting others and healthy relationships
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/16/how-schools-and-colleges-are-h
Texthelp and Belfast Met: New Apprenticeship Partnership Supports Growth and Development
Sector News
Belfast Met’s Centre for Skills and Apprenticeships continues to pla
EdTech firm records high-growth year due to demand for HR software innovation
Sector News
Compliance and HR software provider for the education sector, Every, h
Coleg Cambria and Wrexham Glyndwr University forge new partnership for future generations
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA and Wrexham Glyndwr University (@GlyndwrUni) have united
Company culture overtakes skills as no.1 factor in hiring decision process
Sector News
Research from Thomas International (@ThomasInt_UK), the global talent
Impington Village College leads the way in flexible working for East of England and North-East London region
Sector News
Impington Village College (@ImpingtonVC), a non-selective secondary sc
Millions of students back in class for first week of full school and college reopening
Sector News
Figures released by @EducationGovUK today (16 Mar) show attendance lev

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5493)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page