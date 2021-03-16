 
New Director and Deputy Director to lead NatCen Centre for Children and Families

Centre for Children and Families

The National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) has today announced the appointment of Tina Haux as Director and Gayle Munro as Deputy Director of its Centre for Children and Families.

Tina Haux joins NatCen from the University of Kent where she is currently Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Social Policy. Tina’s expertise in social research and policymaking derives from over twenty years’ experience in academia, government and the third sector, including positions at the University of Lincoln, Queen’s University Belfast, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, Gingerbread and Single Parent Action Network.

Gayle Munro joins NatCen from the National Children’s Bureau where she is Head of Research and Evidence. Gayle has over twenty years’ experience as a social researcher, including with the University of Stirling and The Salvation Army, where she led on the organisation’s research for twelve years.

Martina Vojtkova, Director of NatCen’s Policy Research Centre, said:

“NatCen established its Centre for Children and Families to build on our track record of world-class research in this field. Tina and Gayle will lead the Centre in shaping the debate on modern childhood, working with policy makers to identify evidence-based interventions that improve children’s and young people’s life chances. We are delighted to welcome Tina and Gayle to lead on this important part of NatCen’s work.”

Commenting on her appointment as Director of NatCen’s Centre for Children and Families, Tina Haux said:

“I’m very pleased to take up this role at a time of significant challenges for children and families. As we confront the impacts of the pandemic on society, NatCen has a vital role to play in addressing key research questions and generating evidence-led solutions that improve lives.”

