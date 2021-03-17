 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Higher Apprenticeship springboards award finalist Natalie’s career

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Natalie Morgan.

After working within the performing arts sector for several years in London, Natalie Morgan returned to Wales to pursue a career in sport, securing a job with Welsh Gymnastics.

Natalie, 33, from Penarth, went on to successfully complete a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Leadership and Management with Cardiff-based Portal Training and has now progressed to Level 5.

Using the skills she learnt during her apprenticeship, Natalie was able to lead a successful outreach project to engage with young girls and women from the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community in Cardiff which led to the formation of a gymnastics club for them.

Launched with 11 girls, the club grew to more than 130, increasing numbers by 98% in just 18 months. Welsh Gymnastics achieved its aim of building a club run by the community itself, as all 10 adult volunteers have now become qualified coaches, supported by 16 young sports leaders.

The project has also been successful in building relationships outside of the club. Welsh Gymnastics has developed strong partnerships with organisations including Diverse Cymru, Mount Stuart Primary School and Cardiff Council.

Now Natalie is in the running for the Higher Apprentice of the Year award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on April 29.

This annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, has renewed its headline sponsorship of the awards.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Natalie is now working on two further projects as a result of her apprenticeship: one with Early Years Wales and the other for UEFA, in collaboration with Disney, to promote physical literacy through storytelling.

Natalie, who has also launched her own small business, The Sweet and Sound Co, said: “My apprenticeship and the support of my mentor not only allowed me to gain skills within project management itself, but an array of management competencies.

Anglian Water Alliance students celebrate apprenticeship success
Sector News
A group of students from Milton Keynes College (@MKCollege) are celebr
AstraZeneca and The Open University join The Genie Programme
Sector News
Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK) have announced the next two b
Hospitality students create afternoon tea boxes for couples in Basingstoke celebrating special wedding anniversaries
Sector News
This year for the Mayor of Basingstokeâ€™s annual tea party, in celebr

“It helped me to lead a successful project and make a difference in the Cardiff community as well as to have the self-confidence to take on bigger, more challenging projects. My apprenticeship has hugely benefited both my personal and professional life.”

Carys Kizito, Welsh Gymnastics’ compliance manager, said: “The contribution that Natalie made to our Black and Minority Ethnic project was immeasurable. She dedicated extra time to supporting the success of the project whilst working two other jobs and completing her ILM.

“She has used her passion and commitment to learning to provide quality opportunities for others.”

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “Our Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes are helping people fulfil their career ambitions and I’m delighted we have already reached our target of creating 100,000 apprenticeships in this Senedd term. 

“This has been key in helping apprentices of all ages to gain important skills and experience that we know businesses across all sectors of the economy in Wales really need. This will be vital as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate and showcase the achievements of all involved, from star apprentices to skilled learning providers.

“I’d like to congratulate all the finalists announced for this year's event and wish each and every one all the best for the future.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Anglian Water Alliance students celebrate apprenticeship success
Sector News
A group of students from Milton Keynes College (@MKCollege) are celebr
AstraZeneca and The Open University join The Genie Programme
Sector News
Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK) have announced the next two b
Hospitality students create afternoon tea boxes for couples in Basingstoke celebrating special wedding anniversaries
Sector News
This year for the Mayor of Basingstoke’s annual tea party, in celebr
Valleys teenager from Coleg y Cymoedd scores football scholarship to train and study stateside
Sector News
A @ColegyCymoedd valleys learner is one step closer to achieving his d
Strikes to begin across all six Northern Ireland colleges over pay row
Sector News
All six further education colleges in Northern Ireland will be hit wit
Hugh Baird College’s staff CPD day – a T Level model to replicate
Sector News
On 29 January, @HughBaird College in Merseyside held a whole staff tra
Council’s Apprenticeship Programme continues to thrive
Sector News
Despite the challenges caused by a global pandemic and Storm Dennis, w
Health board improves workforce equality with its Apprenticeships Programme
Sector News
A healthier and more equal Wales are at the heart of Swansea Bay Unive
Welsh medium learning essential to Apprenticeship Ambassador’s success
Sector News
Lleucu Edwards has gone to great lengths to ensure that her learning j
Award finalist Ciara paving the way in civil engineering
Sector News
Higher Apprentice Ciara Lynch is making a name for herself in the cons
Rhyanne is focused on supporting domestic abuse victims
Sector News
Two Higher Apprenticeships have helped Rhyanne Rowlands develop in her
Barnsley College students get insight into healthcare industry
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Health, Science and Social Care Professions students

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5497)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page