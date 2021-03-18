 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BSM’s pioneering virtual reality instructor training course wins Product of the Year

Details
Hits: 210
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BSM_Driving #VR course named Product of the Year by @IntelligentADI 

BSM’s pioneering virtual reality instructor training course has won Product of the Year in the 2021 Intelligent Instructor awards.

BSM’s virtual reality (VR) instructor training course launched last year and has been praised for offering safe, socially-distant learning during the pandemic. The course blends quality in-car training with VR headset experience in a classroom environment.

More than 5,000 instructors cast their vote in the Intelligent Instructor Awards, in association with Kwik Fit and Michelin, which were redesigned as a digital-only event this year. The public vote was given equal weighting when combined with an independent judging panel’s scores to determine the winners.

Mark Born, BSM Driving Instructor Training Manager said,

“We’re delighted that our BSM virtual reality training course has been awarded Product of the Year in this year’s esteemed Intelligent Instructor Awards.

“We launched the training course and proved that virtual reality can speed up the learning process without compromising on quality, especially in the current situation where social distancing is paramount in training environments.

“It’s wonderful to be recognised for delivering an innovative product during an unprecedented time in the industry, I look forward to welcoming trainees back to the classroom and building on the momentum this year.”

The course provides modern driving instructor training using bespoke headsets with 360-degree video footage of real-life driving. This new technology is combined with teaching in a classroom environment and comprehensive in-car instruction.

Comprehensive online training programme for college governors
Sector News
A comprehensive online training programme for college governors and go
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
Sector News
The Kickstart Scheme â€“ Creating New Jobs for Young People- @FitchLea
College student designs his future
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) student Ashton Knight has turned h

You may also be interested in these articles:

Comprehensive online training programme for college governors
Sector News
A comprehensive online training programme for college governors and go
Government Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy published
Sector News
The UK government’s Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy has today be
Ofqual Consultation on autumn series 2021
Sector News
A 2-week @Ofqual consultation has started on how an autumn exam series
Ofsted to introduce new Cafcass inspections
Sector News
@Ofstednews is set to introduce a new, more effective and proportionat
The Institute updates Hair and Beauty EPA flexibilities
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
How the National Tutoring Programme will help pupils most affected by the impact of lost learning during the pandemic
Sector News
The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) will help boost the learning of
The impact on the labour market of Covid-19 a year into the crisis, and how to secure a strong recovery
Sector News
Long Covid in the labour market - This is the third time @ResFoundatio
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
Sector News
The Kickstart Scheme – Creating New Jobs for Young People- @FitchLea
College student designs his future
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) student Ashton Knight has turned h
Blind and partially sighted students struggling to access online exams
Sector News
With remote exam platforms leaving blind and partially sighted student
Schools’ crucial role in child protection eroded during the pandemic
Sector News
As children return to school the crucial role schools play in safeguar
HVM Catapult to lead project to address future skills gaps
Sector News
The High Value Manufacturing Catapult (@HVM_Catapult) has been appoint

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Comprehensive online training programme for college governors less than a minute ago
Geraldine Bell
Geraldine Bell shared a video in channel. 50 minutes ago

- United Kingdom

How Wolverhampton College Bridges the Learning Gap with Scanning Pens

How Wolverhampton College Bridges the Learning...

Discover how Wolverhampton College (UK) bridges the learning gap with assistive technology. We are the exclusive global suppliers of #CPen, discover...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 54 minutes ago

Schools’ crucial role in child protection eroded during the pandemic: As children return to school the crucial role… https://t.co/8nNEDbQ7YN
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5498)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page