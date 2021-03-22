 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NAHT comments on NFER teacher labour market annual report

Details
Hits: 372
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teachers

Commenting as the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) publish a new report on the Teacher Labour Market in England, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“These figures do show an increase in teacher training applications thanks to Covid. But that apparent good news story should not be allowed to distract from the worrying longer-term implications of the experiences reported by school staff over the last year. There is a real risk that we will lose more experienced teachers and school leaders post-Covid than can possibly be replaced by new recruits.

“The findings of this report chime exactly with what we are hearing from our members. Before the crisis hit, it was widely acknowledged that teachers and school leaders’ working hours had reached unsustainable levels. During the pandemic, their working week has got longer still. The juggling act of teaching children remotely and in-person concurrently is giving way to the challenge of assessing and addressing the varied impact that lockdown has had on our nation's young. Over the last 12 months, school leaders have re-engineered schooling from the ground up, many times over, and expertly navigated the constant last-minute emergencies and major business planning challenges that the pandemic has brought. And all this whilst facing another real-terms pay cut.

“The current situation is unsustainable. School leaders are frustrated at Government and exhausted by Covid. Our own survey in Autumn 2020 found that nearly half of school leaders surveyed (47%) were considering leaving the profession sooner than originally planned, as a result of the pandemic. These experienced teachers and leaders cannot be replaced by the new people entering teacher training this year. Action must be taken to ensure a sufficient education workforce, improving conditions to retain both current staff and new recruits.

“We agree with many of NfER’s recommendations for change, including reducing teacher workload, supporting well-being, improving mentoring programmes, and making teacher and school leader pay competitive. School leadership is a demanding and important profession, and the government needs to make the case for a decades-long career in teaching.

“We particularly welcome the report’s recommendation that the School Teachers’ Review Body should be given a permanent remit to make independent recommendations on teacher pay, even when government considers that pay should be frozen. The constraints placed on the review Body by successive secretaries of state have led to a decade-long fall in the real value of teachers’ and leaders’ pay, and undermined the salary differential for leadership responsibility. The result has been a full blown teacher and leadership supply crisis.

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards â€˜not just about the winnersâ€™
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at â€˜Grammys of a cappellaâ€™
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th

“The STRB has repeatedly said that pay in the profession is uncompetitive, differentiated pay awards are likely to fail in their own terms, and that leadership responsibility must be properly remunerated. NAHT agrees. Our evidence to the STRB calls for a full review of the pay structure for teachers and leaders. An interim settlement over three years, that takes a strong step towards restoring the losses of the last decade, could provide the breathing space needed for the STRB to consult on a full review of the pay structure for the profession.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards ‘not just about the winners’
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Learning Curve Group’s Ambitious Growth Plans Lead to the Recruitment of New Director of Corporate Operations
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to welcome the newest member of the Purp
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at ‘Grammys of a cappella’
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th
Sheffield College student celebrates £10,000 theatre industry bursary win
Sector News
A talented Sheffield College (@sheffcol) student is preparing to stage
Going for Gold
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has re
New International Learning Exchange programme to make good the loss of Erasmus+
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today announced a new international learning
A clinically vulnerable mum discusses how she overcame her anxieties about her children returning to school
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/a-clinically-vulnerable-mum-di
The Period Product Scheme: providing young people with period products when they need them
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/the-period-product-scheme-prov
Transformation of education spaces promotes independent and active learning
Sector News
An investment of £4.2m has delivered new flexible and modern educatio
More than 51,000 Greater Manchester residents benefit from devolved skills training during pandemic
Sector News
IN AN unprecedented year, the devolved budget for adult education has
100+ organisations join forces to lobby Department of Transport to keep school bus fleets on the road
Sector News
Kura, the market-leading education and corporate transport management

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets @ExeterCollege Head of #Apprenticeships Jenny Vince

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets...

In this bitesize conversation, Georgia chats with Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Jenny Vince about Apprenticeships, misconceptions...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Exploring Neurodiversity with @CognAssist and @FENews - Podcast Trailer: #NeurodiversityCelebrationWeek - Exploring #Neurodiver…
View Original Tweet

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business yesterday

Hi Annabel I went to school before Dyslexia was talked about so I was sent to a school for the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5506)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page