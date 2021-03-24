 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril's Soccer Star

Details
Hits: 170
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Former @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Luke Bennett has had a successful first season playing football for Milligan University, Tennessee, United States of America. Bennett helped the Milligan University Men’s Soccer Team win the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) title for the first time since 2012, which has secured their qualification to Nationals.

Bennett, who is now in his second year of study at university, joined Barton Peveril from St. George’s Catholic College before earning his scholarship to Milligan University in 2019. Bennett is one of a number of Barton Peveril athletes who earn scholarships to universities across the United States, in their respective disciplines, each year.

The Barton Peveril alumnus was integral to the team’s 2-1 victory against Tennessee Wesleyan University 2-1, scoring an equaliser just six minutes after Tennessee Wesleyan went ahead in the opening minutes of the match. 

After the AAC tournament, which Bennett and his teammates won, the squad from Milligan University will head to Nationals. Opening rounds begin on 22nd April and the championship match will be played on 10th May.

After scoring the important goal in the title-winning match, Luke Bennett said:

“No better feeling than to score in a game like that.”

Barton Peveril’s Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, commented on his former student’s continued success:

“It’s absolutely brilliant to see Luke continue his footballing success in the United States, after completing his studies with us. Each year a number of talented athletes like Luke earn scholarships to US institutions, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication the show whilst studying with us.”

New research suggests young digital natives lack the data literacy employers crave
Sector News
#ImADataDreamer - @ExasolAG study shines spotlight on the #DataLiterac
Meet Bob - AI-powered â€˜job coachâ€™ wins Nesta Challenges and Department for Education Prize
Sector News
#AI-powered â€˜job coachâ€™ Bob wins @Nesta_UK and @EducationGovUK Pri
Jisc launches â€˜Powering UK Higher Educationâ€™ strategy to support sector
Sector News
The UKâ€™s education and technology not-for-profit, @Jisc, has publish

You may also be interested in these articles:

New research suggests young digital natives lack the data literacy employers crave
Sector News
#ImADataDreamer - @ExasolAG study shines spotlight on the #DataLiterac
Blancco and WANdisco close digital divide with Laptops for Kids
Sector News
Blancco Technology Group (@BlanccoTech), the industry standard in data
Meet Bob - AI-powered ‘job coach’ wins Nesta Challenges and Department for Education Prize
Sector News
#AI-powered ‘job coach’ Bob wins @Nesta_UK and @EducationGovUK Pri
Jisc launches ‘Powering UK Higher Education’ strategy to support sector
Sector News
The UK’s education and technology not-for-profit, @Jisc, has publish
South Devon College welcomes Government minister
Sector News
@GILLIANKEEGAN MP, MINISTER FOR APPRENTICESHIPS & SKILLS VISITED S
WILL VIRTUAL-REALITY TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORM THE WAY WE TEACH?
Sector News
The year anniversary for remote teaching has just passed and virtual l
North Sea deal to protect 40,000 jobs in green energy transition
Sector News
High-skilled oil and gas workers and the supply chain will not be left
All you need is 'Ash': Monash University chatbot designed to boost teen mental health at school
Sector News
As effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to upset the lives of tee
LECTURER TO CYCLE 400K ACROSS KENYA FOR CANCER CHARITIES
Sector News
An Early Years & Childhood Studies lecturer at Stratford-upon-Avon
Royal Leamington Spa mature student reaches major national hairdressing final
Sector News
A Leamington Spa IT expert and mature student who is pursuing a new ca
The Show Must Go On! No Intermission for Oldham College Learners
Sector News
OLDHAM College (@OldhamCollege) learners have been taking their cue fr
Legal team’s ground-breaking work leads to award commendations
Sector News
Work of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5523)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page