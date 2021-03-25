 
London South East Colleges launches partnership with global cybersecurity specialist

London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) and cybersecurity company @McAfee have joined forces to give students first-hand insight of this exciting industry.

A series of partnership activities are planned for the coming months, with the first event taking place on 30 March 2021. This will consist of a virtual session to give students and college staff oversight of the global company and the many careers on offer. 

From IT software development to property maintenance and administration roles, McAfee is keen to highlight the exciting range of roles within cybersecurity as it looks to secure both its own pipeline of future skills and that of the wider industry. 

During the initial event, students will be encouraged to think about their future and to consider their employment aspirations. McAfee representatives will take part in a Q&A panel, sharing their own career journeys and offering advice and tips for success.

Going forward, further events are planned, including career talks, workshops and placements. A platform profiling individual career stories of McAfee staff will be created, raising awareness of the roles available and the skills and attributes needed.

Group Director of Strategic Growth and Partnerships at London South East Colleges, Andrew Cox, says:

“We know that students need more than just qualifications if they are to secure the best employment opportunities. They need direct access to employers and genuine insight into new and expanding industries.

“Our partnership with McAfee will enable our students to find out more about the opportunities that this global company offers. Students will also discover the many different career pathways that exist within the business, which they are unlikely to have considered before.

“The demand for computer security software is growing rapidly and we are delighted to be working with an organisation that’s leading the way in this market. Our students will be inspired and encouraged to hear directly from people working in various roles at McAfee. We are delighted to be launching this partnership and look forward to progressing it over the coming months.”  

EMEA President at McAfee, Adam Philpott, says:

“London South East Colleges has a powerful role to play in illuminating the many career possibilities available to its diverse, student population.   

“We are delighted to be working with them in our outreach to engage with communities that can both benefit from careers in the Technology and Cybersecurity sector. In doing so, we are supporting society more broadly as it becomes increasingly connected digitally in doing so safely and securely. 

“As a leader in the Cybersecurity industry, McAfee is seeking to address the talent and diversity shortfall in our market as part of our pledge. Our objective is to highlight the fulfilling career opportunities that exist in our domain and inspire students to seek these out as they move from education into the workplace.”  

Sector News

