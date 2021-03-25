Youth Unemployment Committee invites submissions to its inquiry

The House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee (@LordsYouthUnemp), chaired by Lord Shipley, today invites submissions to its new inquiry.
Youth unemployment is a longstanding issue in the UK and one which has been exacerbated by COVID-19. The latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) data shows that under-25s account for over 60% of the fall in UK employees since before the pandemic.
The committee is considering what measures should be taken to protect and create jobs for young people. It is examining how the labour market may change due to current events such as COVID-19, Brexit, and technological developments in the years ahead. It intends to propose long-term, durable solutions and will report before the end of November 2021.
Lord Shipley, Chair of the Youth Unemployment Committee, said:
“Youth unemployment is a huge issue in the UK, particularly following the coronavirus pandemic. Our committee is looking at what can be done to protect and create jobs for young people.
“We want to hear from anyone interested in this subject, and would especially like to hear views from young people who have experienced unemployment.
“People can send us their views in a number of ways, including by direct message on Twitter, video via WhatsApp, and in writing. We don’t mind how long or short contributions are, what matters most is that our Committee hears from as many voices as possible.”
Read the call for evidence and find out how to make a submission. The deadline for submissions is 4pm on 10 May 2021.
The committee is happy to receive submissions on any issues related to youth unemployment and jobs, but would particularly welcome submissions on the questions listed below:
Challenges
- What are the main challenges facing young people seeking employment today? How do structural factors impact youth unemployment, and how might these be addressed?
- What are the main challenges facing employers in the labour market today? What barriers do they face in recruiting young workers and setting up apprenticeships and traineeships?
- What future social, economic and technological changes are likely to impact youth unemployment? What impact might these changes have, and how should this be planned for and addressed?
- Is funding for education, training and skills enough to meet the needs of young people and of the labour market? How can we ensure it continues to reach those who need it most?
Primary and secondary education
- Does the national curriculum equip young people with the right knowledge and skills to find secure jobs and careers? What changes may be needed to ensure this is the case in future?
- Is careers education preparing young people with the knowledge to explore the range of opportunities available? What role does work experience play in this regard?
- What lessons can be learned from alternative models of education and assessment? What are the challenges with, and obstacles to, the adoption of such models?
Further education, higher education and training
- What more needs to be done to ensure parity of esteem between vocational and academic study in the jobs market and society? How can funding play a role in this?
- What is the role of business and universities in creating a thriving jobs market for young people? How should they be involved in developing skills and training programmes at further and higher education level?
- What can be done to ensure that enough apprenticeship and traineeship placements are available for young people? Is the apprenticeship levy the right way to achieve a continuing supply of opportunities?
Jobs and employment
- What lessons can be learned by current and previous youth labour market policy interventions and educational approaches, both in the UK and in other countries?
More about the committee
This cross-party committee is chaired by Lord Shipley. The members are:
|Rt Hon. the Lord Baker of Dorking CH
|The Lord Hall of Birkenhead CBE
|Baroness Clark of Kilwinning
|The Lord Layard
|Rt Hon. the Lord Clarke of Nottingham CH QC
|The Baroness McIntosh of Hudnall
|The Rt Hon. the Lord Davies of Oldham
|The Baroness Newlove
|The Rt Rev. the Lord Bishop of Derby
|The Lord Storey CBE
|The Lord Empey Kt, OBE
|The Lord Woolley of Woodford