New online course prepares retail staff for safe return to work, as non-essential retail opens in April

A comprehensive online training course is helping retail staff to return to work safely, following news that non-essential retail is set to reopen on 12th April.

The exclusive course has been specially designed to help those working in retail safely return to work. The course explains Government guidance and outlines best practices to refresh retail workers’ knowledge and processes on the Covid-guideines which were first put in place when non-essential stores reopen after the first lockdown.

Included in the course is an up-to-date overview of the current Covid-19 guidance and legislation which retail workers need to know, and a comprehensive and understandable breakdown of government terminology.

The course also includes practical guidance including risk assessment, changes to the workplace, and understanding and implementing crucial policies and procedures.

Guidance for retail employers to keep both staff and customers safe includes considerations such as staggering start times, creating one-way systems on the shop floor, providing hand sanitising stations, and limiting the number of people - staff and customers - in the store at any one time.

While PPE is not currently mandatory for retail workers, the course breaks down how PPE can be utilised to allow retail teams to decide whether the use of PPE would be appropriate for them.

The short online course takes just one hour to complete and is priced at £10. The training is an easy and effective way to ensure all retail staff are confident and comfortable in returning to work and up-to-date on measures to keep themselves, their colleagues and their customers safe as they re-open again after this most recent lockdown. 

