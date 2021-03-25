 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Businesses set to bridge data scientist skills gap through new University of Nottingham degree apprenticeship

Details
Hits: 118
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
University of Nottingham

Businesses who want to improve their data quality and become better data-informed, but may lack the right skills to execute a successful strategy in response, have received a boost with the launch of a new Data Scientist degree apprenticeship by the University of Nottingham.

The apprenticeship, now enrolling ahead of a September 2021 start, will help to address the UK’s chronic shortage of data talent which by the Government’s own admission is costing organisations more than £2 billion a year. It will enable employees from a broad range of industries – including energy, finance, healthcare, higher education, insurance, pharma, public sector, research and science-based organisations – to gain a deeper understanding of the area of data science, giving them the skills to address the issues raised by large-scale data analysis and facilitate data-driven decision making.

Against the backdrop of the government’s National Data Strategy, which outlines its ambition to establish the UK as a world-leading data economy and highlights data skills as one of the focus areas to reach its goal, the new University of Nottingham programme will develop the core mathematical and computer science skills needed to present, analyse and understand large data sets. Apprentices, who will be awarded a Level 6 Data Scientist apprenticeship certificate and a BSc (Hons) Data Science upon successful completion of the qualification, will use real-life examples from the workplace to enhance and consolidate their teaching and learning, thus giving real-time benefits to employers.

“Many businesses are waking up to the fact that data is one of their most valuable assets and data scientists are needed everywhere,” said Assistant Professor and Programme Director Dr Ria Symonds. “Whilst this has the potential to give them a competitive advantage, the issue is that business leaders often struggle to hire data talent. Also, in my experience, employees are often already working with data in their jobs but lack the tools to utilise it effectively. Our degree apprenticeship is designed to give new and existing staff in-depth knowledge of how to take and analyse data: so very simply what they do with it, what models and methods they should run, what the restrictions may be around those, how reliable the data is, and ultimately communicating and presenting it to stakeholders.”

Dr Symonds added that the programme could also “help to attract more diversified talent to organisations, with the degree apprenticeship pathway opening up routes for people who may not previously have considered higher skills”. Successfully recruiting top talent into technical apprenticeship roles was explored in a webinar during National Apprenticeship Week.

Governmentâ€™s apprenticeship incentive payment is failing to create promised opportunities
Sector News
In the #PlanforJobs announced in July 2020, the Government announced a
College and LEAF Education launch annual food, farm and environment competition
Sector News
LEAF Education, in partnership with Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) Llys
BCGA supports STEM education projects with Primary Engineer
Sector News
The British Compressed Gases Association (@BCGAssociation), has joined

For employers, degree apprenticeships present a cost-effective approach to workforce development, and businesses which have a wage bill over £3 million can fund the programme from their apprenticeship levy. Firms with a wage bill under £3 million can still access this programme for their employees, and may be eligible for 95% government co-investment. It also means they can invest in the technical skills of staff who will be driving the innovation abilities of their organisation for years to come, and attract and retain top talent by giving employees the opportunity to gain a world-class degree without paying tuition fees. Furthermore, in the recent Budget, Rishi Sunak announced that incentives for taking on an apprentice as a new employee will be increased to £3,000 until September 2021, representing a doubling of the current payment for over-25s.

One business expressing its support for the University of Nottingham programme is the Ford Skill Sprint Team, which said: “The Data Science degree apprenticeship has the potential to provide our highly-talented Ford colleagues with additional skills and knowledge. From our perspective the structure offered allows for the new capabilities gained to be rapidly applied to our business to unlock new insights and ultimately offer better services and products to our customers. We aim to foster a learning environment where individuals are able to apply their new knowledge to our increasingly digitised world and promote business-wide data driven decision making. Further, by retraining our internal team using the apprenticeship levy we provide new opportunities and motivation as the business transforms. Industry-wide, the complexity of data is accelerating and demand for data skills is increasing. Therefore, accessing data literate personnel familiar with the specific challenges is difficult. By training and developing our existing employees at Ford we capitalise on existing domain knowledge and build new data skills targeting Ford’s opportunities.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Government’s apprenticeship incentive payment is failing to create promised opportunities
Sector News
In the #PlanforJobs announced in July 2020, the Government announced a
College and LEAF Education launch annual food, farm and environment competition
Sector News
LEAF Education, in partnership with Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) Llys
BCGA supports STEM education projects with Primary Engineer
Sector News
The British Compressed Gases Association (@BCGAssociation), has joined
Coventry College strikes agreement with Alan Higgs Centre
Sector News
Leading further education provider, @CoventryCollege, has struck a lon
Keele University named Sustainability Institution of the Year at Green Gown awards
Sector News
@KeeleUniversity has been named Sustainability Institution of the Year
Youth Unemployment Committee invites submissions to its inquiry
Sector News
The House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee (@LordsYouthUnemp), ch
Government-backed loans supported firms responsible for 2.5 million jobs
Sector News
Government-backed finance helped thousands of businesses through the p
National Teen Book Club launched to aid lost-learning in the UK
Sector News
Since the pandemic began one year ago, the Covid cohort have lost more
London South East Colleges launches partnership with global cybersecurity specialist
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) and cybersecurity company @M
Childcare student Elin is Heading for Success
Sector News
Elin Jones, a former Level 3 Childcare student at Brecon Beacons Colle
Course evaluation in a pandemic and beyond: what do students really want?
Sector News
Covid-19 and the move from face-to-face to online learning have forced
Diversity in College art to grow
Sector News

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5526)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page