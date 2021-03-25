Industry changemakers form ‘The Alliance’ to fast-track careers of under-represented talent

Spearheaded by the founders of the AD-Cademy, Agent Academy, Agent, Brixton Finishing School, Commercial Break, Create Not Hate and WYK Digital, a new group called The Alliance has formed to work with young talent from each of their programmes to identify opportunities to fast-track progression after breaking into the creative industries.

Across a series of virtual roundtables since November 2020, young talent from each of the social impact organisations shared their experiences and learnings, which have been collated alongside insights from previous cohorts to create a checklist for brands and agencies looking to create more inclusive organisations and retain diverse talent.

The checklist has been split into key actions to take during the recruitment phase and core responsibilities that organisations must deliver to ensure talent from underrepresented groups progress within the industry.

The Alliance will release the checklist to all individuals on its programmes, plus all its industry partners and will leverage its mentorship schemes and association supporters to ensure actions are being taken. It will also join forces to launch a webinar with practical tips for organisations and to highlight ongoing research into the progress of young talent from underrepresented backgrounds and their progression within the industry.

Ally Owen, founder of Brixton Finishing School commented: “The Alliance has formed to make 2021 a year of change for entry level talent from groups traditionally underserved by the industry. The pace of change has remained glacial at best and many of our talented young people were first in line for the furloughs of 2020. We have to move at pace and by bringing together these schemes across the country, we can build momentum and firm actions swiftly. We need the industry to invest in existing schemes that have a proven track record of doing ‘the work’ - these projects must be nurtured so they can continue to grow talent. Over the coming months we will work together to identify gaps in our approach and look to solve them and invite like-minded organisations to join us to help as we evolve. We urge the key associations within the industry to back activity and support our checklist.”

James Hillhouse, co-founder, Commercial Break said: “Agencies know they have to get more diverse talent in, but what our talent is telling us is that they’re not giving enough thought to what happens once they’re there. The opportunities to learn, grow, and be supported in that process just aren’t in place at the moment. Too often they’re left feeling that their role is to be a tick in the diversity box and nothing more. If agencies don’t address this then the current bounce rate out of the industry is only going to get worse.”

Rob Jackson, Founder, WYK Digital said: “I approached Ally about forming the Alliance last year because it was clear there were some fantastic organisations in the UK with common goals working in isolation. By pooling our ideas and supporting each other in our common missions, we have an opportunity to affect change for as many young people as possible, just when the odds seem at their worst. I'd also like to use this opportunity as a call to action for other organisations that share our beliefs around equal access to opportunity. Together we can be stronger in shaping the future of our industry."

Zoe Wallace, Director, Agent Academy, said: “Encouraging and supporting young people to fulfil their potential and land the opportunities they deserve is at the heart of our work at Agent Academy. We don’t just want young people to have short-term experiences, we want to lay the foundations so that they have the best start possible leading to progressive and prosperous careers.

Positive, long-lasting change only ever happens when people come together and are galvanised to make a difference, that’s exactly what we have started with The Alliance.”

Jan Gooding, Chair, Given agency joined the group sessions and commented: “The environment fledgeling creatives have had to endure to break into advertising has always been tough. They are expected to have done considerable work experience in advance, produced a book of work, and found their creative partner. On joining they are then required to demonstrate a considerable passion for the business by working all hours on anything they are given to do and on pretty much a minimum wage. To cope with alienating micro aggressions whilst simultaneously acting as cultural ‘change agents’ on top is asking a lot of them. Many brought in for their different take on the world may well simply give up and leave. That’s a waste of time, money and talent from everyone’s point of view.”

Founding members:

Rob Jackson, founder, WYK Digital

Rania Robinson, co-director, Create Not Hate/Quiet Storm

Zoe Wallace, director, Agent Academy

Paul Corcoran, CEO, Agent

Yasmin Arrigo, writer-in-residence, Brixton Finishing School

James Hillhouse, co-founder, Commercial Break

Jan Gooding, chair, Given agency

Ally Owen, founder, AD-Cademy and Brixton Finishing School