More than half of students do not expect any more face-to-face teaching this academic year, but two-thirds of students are currently living in their usual term-time accommodation

The Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news) has worked with @YouthSight on a poll of over 1,000 full-time undergraduate students to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them.

The results show:

  • Two-thirds of undergraduate students (66%) say they have not received any financial reimbursement from their university or accommodation provider as a result of the pandemic. Around a fifth (19%) have received reimbursement from their accommodation provider, 13% from their university and 2% from both.
  • Two-thirds of students (66%) are living in their usual term-time accommodation, whereas 34% are not.
  • Over half of students (56%) are not expecting to receive any more face-to-face teaching this academic year, compared to 44% who are.
  • Student satisfaction with online learning is at a similar level compared to November 2020, but up from the levels in March and June 2020 (54% now, compared to 59% in November, 42% in June and 49% in March 2020).
  • Around two-thirds (65%) of students say the messaging from their higher education institution on the impact of the pandemic on this academic year has been clear and around one-fifth (19%) say the messaging has been unclear.
  • Almost two-thirds (63%) of students say their mental health is a little or much worse as a result of the pandemic compared to just 14% who say their mental health is a little or much better. Just under a quarter (23%) describe their mental health as the same. One-fifth (21%) describe their mental health as much worse.
  • Over a third (38%) of students are satisfied with the delivery of mental health services, whereas 50% of students are satisfied with the delivery of other support services.

This follows on our three previous rounds of polling, undertaken at the start of the crisis in March 2020, at the end of the last academic year in June 2020 and during the last lockdown in November 2020.

Rachel Hewitt, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Higher Education Policy Institute, said:

‘In recent weeks we have seen more guidance published about how restrictions will start to be lifted across the UK, but the picture for students remains unclear. There is talk about the student “return to campus”, but these results clearly show that many students are already in their term-time accommodation, despite most not expecting face-to-face teaching to return this academic year. Governments across the UK should take heed of these results in developing their plans to ease restrictions.

‘Despite the challenging circumstances, university staff have provided an online experience that most students are satisfied with, as well as most students being satisfied with their institutions’ overall response to the handling of the pandemic. However, universities will need to continue to be mindful of the impact that the pandemic is having on students’ mental health and what this means for the delivery of their support services.’

Methodology: Wave 11 of the HEPI / YouthSight Monitor was answered by 1,044 full-time undergraduate students and undertaken between the 11 and 16 March 2021. Weights have been used to ensure the sample is representative by age, gender and university type.

The margin of error is + / – 3% for students. This is calculated at a 95% confidence level. Respondents received a £1.50 Bonus Bond gift voucher for answering these questions and others on a different topic. Results may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

