 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Universities and colleges call out to industry for help with digital skills gap

Details
Hits: 2678
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Josh Graff, Managing Director, EMEA & LATAM, at LinkedIn

New @Microsoft and @LinkedIn report: Universities and colleges have appealed for help in equipping young people with digital skills, admitting they lack the resources, knowledge and infrastructure to tackle the UK-wide tech talent shortage on their own.

These are the findings of a new Microsoft and LinkedIn report, launched today (17 Nov), which has revealed that Vice-Chancellors and Principals at many higher education institutions across the country feel students are under more pressure than ever before to ensure they graduate with digital skills that employers are looking for.

The report, DEGREE + DIGITAL How today’s UK academic institutions can equip students to thrive in tomorrow’s workplace, lays bare the work that the UK still has to do to close the digital skills gap. It reveals there is a stark mismatch between what employers are looking for and how students are being prepared for the workplace.

As one Deputy Vice-Chancellor admitted that “trying to develop students’ digital capabilities alone is not going to work”.

The report details how industry can best support universities and colleges in their digital aims, with LinkedIn data revealing that members with a Microsoft Professional Certification on their profile are 2.4 times more likely to be hired.

 

Urgent rethink of hiring practices needed to prevent UK workers and businesses from being left behind

31st Mar 2021: New resources from LinkedIn and Microsoft to help 250,000 businesses hire candidates based on their skills in 2021.

  • 5% of UK workforce currently unemployed
  • Over a third of all new jobs started in the UK last year were by people moving into different industries or functions
  • Jobs in E-commerce, Digital Marketing, Customer Service and Technology in-demand
  • Transferable skills including communication, problem solving and digital literacy most wanted by employers

Companies must rethink their approach to hiring if they are to adapt to labour market instability, improve workforce diversity and close the burgeoning skills gap, says Microsoft and LinkedIn.

New data from the world’s largest professional network finds that over a third (36%) of new jobs started in the UK last year were by workers moving into different industries or functions where they may not have had previous experience.

5% of the UK workforce are currently unemployed (1.7 million people), 82% of all job vacancies now require digital skills, and more than two thirds of UK business leaders say they are facing a digital skills gap that could impair their ability to recover.

To succeed, companies must move to assess candidates on their skills and potential as much as their formal qualifications and direct work experience to ensure a fair recovery and successful future.

To help get people into jobs and employers to implement a skills-based hiring strategy, Microsoft and LinkedIn are launching a range of new tools and platforms designed to connect job seekers with employers.

South Devon College and Bay Education Trust Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Sector News
@SDCollege - Bay Education Trust, a multi-academy trust comprising Pai
New RSA and Ufi partnership to put adult learners at the heart of the levelling-up agenda
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK charity who champion the power
Barbican Centre Board backs inclusivity Action Plan
Sector News
The City of London Corporationâ€™s Barbican Centre Board has today app

Skills-based hiring essential

To encourage employers to think differently about hiring practices, LinkedIn and Microsoft are partnering to help 250,000 companies around the world hire candidates based on their skills in 2021. LinkedIn is also piloting Skills Path - a new way to help companies hire for skills - with 10 organisations including Gap Inc., TaskRabbit and BlackRock, and creating a common skills language through the LinkedIn Skills Graph to help people, companies and government improve workforce planning, hiring and development programs.

Helping the UK get back to work

Since last June, Microsoft and LinkedIn have helped more than 1.6 million people in the UK, and 30 million worldwide, gain digital skills through free online learning courses available at opportunity.linkedin.com. In response to the ongoing need to get people into jobs, Microsoft and LinkedIn will extend free LinkedIn Learning and Microsoft Learn courses and low-cost certifications through to the end of 2021.

Data from LinkedIn finds that communication, problem solving and digital literacy are among the most wanted transferable skills by employers today. Roles in E-commerce, Digital Marketing, Customer Service and Technology are also growing in demand.

Josh Graff, Managing Director, EMEA & LATAM, at LinkedIn, said:

“COVID-19 has further exacerbated an already uneven playing field when it comes to getting a job. Traditional hiring practices of assessing candidates based on their formal qualifications and experience means that so many capable people that are currently unemployed, or facing unemployment, risk being locked out of the job market since they may not tick all the “right” boxes.

“Employers are empathetic to the job turmoil the pandemic has created and must place greater emphasis on skills and overall potential when assessing candidates, which can help improve the diversity of their workforce, fill vital skills gaps, and ensure that UK workers don’t get left behind. Skills are the engine of growth, and there is tremendous value in job seekers understanding their transferable skills and ensuring they are front and centre when applying to roles.”

Hugh Milward, Senior Director of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs at Microsoft, said:

“We can’t go back to the old ways that stifle diverse thinking and innovation. We need to see a step change in how businesses identify, recruit and nurture talent. Because a truly inclusive recovery will require a skills-based economy and that only happens if you have a skills-based jobs market. We are committed to leading that change by helping people get the skills they need to succeed and employers the tools to make their first of many skills-based hires.”

Meghan Kelly, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Gap Inc., said:

“As a company that is inclusive by design, we invest in talent practices that enable us to reach the broadest candidate base possible. Participating in LinkedIn’s Skills Path pilot will help us connect with candidates faster based on core skills and potential rather than traditional experience or credentials, which creates access for an even more diverse talent pool.”

LinkedIn and Microsoft have launched new features and resources to help job seekers make their skills stand out to potential employers, and help employers move to a skills-based economy:

Cover Story is a new feature on the LinkedIn profile that can help people share their story in a more authentic and engaging way through video. If you’re a job seeker, Cover Story is a great way to share more about your career goals and showcase your soft skills to recruiters and hiring managers through your profile. Cover Story is being rolled out globally starting today.

Career Explorer is an interactive tool to help people find jobs that match their skills. Using LinkedIn data, job seekers can see how their skills can lead them to new career opportunities, what additional skills they may need, along with LinkedIn Learning courses that can help fill those gaps.

LinkedIn members can showcase their proficiency for hard skills with Skill Assessments and earn a badge which gets added to their LinkedIn profile. LinkedIn members with five or more skills listed on their LinkedIn profile are discovered up to 27x more in searches by recruiters, and those with a Skill Assessment badge on their profile are 20% more likely to get hired.

LinkedIn members can use the #OpenToWork profile photo frame to signal to employers that they are looking for new opportunities. More than 6 million people are using the #OpentoWork photo frame, and they receive on average 40% more messages from recruiters and are 20% more likely to receive messages from the broader LinkedIn community.

Job seekers can also access free LinkedIn interview preparation tools

Career Coach, a Microsoft Teams app powered by LinkedIn, provides a personalised guidance for higher education students to navigate their career journey. Career Coach offers educational institutions a unified career solution for students to help discover their goals, interests, and skills using an AI-based skill identifier and LinkedIn integration that aligns a student’s comprehensive profile with job market trends and helps them grow real-world skills and connect with mentors and peers all in one place.

Microsoft Apprenticeship Connector aims to simplify the apprenticeship process by listing vacancies across Microsoft’s network of partners and customers. This new online platform will connect more jobseekers with companies who need apprentices in the UK.

Methodology: LinkedIn analysed data from its 30 million members in the UK to understand the volume of new jobs started in the UK last year, and the percentage of those jobs that were started by people moving into roles in functions or industries that were different to their previous function or industry. A “new job start” is defined as when a LinkedIn member changes their industry, function or title. We observe this when a member adds a new position to their LinkedIn profile. Data from LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise report was also referenced.

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Devon College and Bay Education Trust Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Sector News
@SDCollege - Bay Education Trust, a multi-academy trust comprising Pai
New RSA and Ufi partnership to put adult learners at the heart of the levelling-up agenda
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust), the UK charity who champion the power
Barbican Centre Board backs inclusivity Action Plan
Sector News
The City of London Corporation’s Barbican Centre Board has today app
UTC Heathrow Launches First Data Centre Focussed Curriculum for 14-19-year-olds
Sector News
UTC Heathrow (@HeathrowUtc) is the first school in the country to laun
Educators can benefit from new app that silences hate language and abuse on social media
Sector News
#freedom2hear - AN INNOVATIVE new application will silence hate and so
Reborn green oasis helps East End kids get healthy
Sector News
A community hub in east London is helping children get healthy, get ac
‘There was a woman inside me that needed to be revealed’
Sector News
To mark #TransAwarenessWeek from 13-19 November, Westminster Kingsway
Leading Music College LCCM Announces the Winner of 2021 Full Scholarship Award
Sector News
@LCCMLondon - London music college LCCM has announced Kofi Otuo, a fir
The Manchester College announces new partnership with SCI-U
Sector News
@TheMcrCollege - SCI-U will co-develop and co-deliver the The Manchest
South Central Institute of Technology’s Preeti Vohra scoops prestigious national tech award
Sector News
South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) is incredibly proud to a
Students offering mentoring support to first-years and other peers to make transition into uni as smooth as possible
Sector News
Coventry University (@covcampus) students team up to maximise enjoymen
Leicester College appoints Lee Barrett as new Head of Personal and Social Development
Sector News
Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) has appointed Lee Barrett as its ne

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6267)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page