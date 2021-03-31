5,000 young people set to benefit from work experience in green sectors

Educational equality charity Speakers for Schools (@Speakrs4Schools) is teaming up with Britain’s most environmentally focused employers to tackle the unemployment crisis and future-proof the next generation in a post-COVID economy.

To coincide with the UK Government’s plans for a Green Industrial Revolution, Speakers for Schools is launching Green Skills Week 2021, a campaign to introduce young people to future career opportunities in the green sector.

We have heard from the likes of Greta Thunberg that we are not doing enough to fight climate change. Young people are the ones fighting for their future and the future of our

planet, but there is more to fighting climate change than working in politics or renewable energy. There is a wealth of careers that all contribute to fighting climate change that many young people do not know about.

Green Skills Week 2021, taking place between 5th and 9th April 2021, will inspire future generations to join the Green Industrial Revolution and forge their career in a sector that will contribute to saving the planet. Green Skills Week 2021 is led by Speakers for Schools and has the support of Britain’s most environmentally-focused employers including our primary sponsor Man Group, as well as supporters Anglian Water, Sky UK and many more.

Young people aged 11+ will be invited to take part in the action-packed week, including 60 expert speakers and 5000 work experience placements.This will introduce them to sector leaders and employers within green technology, energy, travel, construction, policy, agriculture and finance. Green Skills Week will offer young people valuable insight days, practical experience and access unique training and recruitment opportunities.

The campaign will kickstart with a series of virtual talks by eminent leaders, such as Sebastian Munden, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Unilever UK & Ireland and Baroness Shriti Vadera, Chair of Prudential.

Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group , an investment management firm, said: “At Man Group, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and minimising the environmental impact of our business, but we want to go further than setting targets each year. We want to invest in and support the next generation in the fight against climate change. My colleagues and I are proud to support Green Skills Week 2021 and we look forward to introducing young people to the plethora of career choices that the green economy offers, as well as giving them an insight into issues impacting the green agenda.”

Robert Peston, Founder of Speakers for Schools and ITV’s Political Editor, said: “The COVID-19 crisis is focussing minds on the jobs and skills we will need for a sustainable return to growth and prosperity. Speakers for Schools is proud to be making its contribution via Green Skills Week.”

Andrew Law, Chair of Speakers for Schools, added: “Green Skills Week is a great fit for both appealing to the students of today and for businesses that need them to help drive a greener future.”

Jason Elsom, CEO of Speakers for Schools, said: “As the pandemic presents unprecedented barriers to young people, this is a great opportunity to help them imagine an exciting future and start to equip them with the skills and experiences they need to flourish in the Green Economy. As the UK aims to reach net-zero by 2050, the key players to make this happen are in education today and together we must build pathways for all young people to contribute to this ambitious goal.”

Opportunity to become a Green Ambassador. Alongside Green Skills Week, Speakers for Schools is partnering with three prominent UK businesses to create a Green Futures Hackathon competition, whereby students undertake a problem-solving workshop with senior representatives of each company. The winners will become Green Skills Ambassadors for one year, with a position on a newly created Green Skills Board, while receiving senior mentoring sessions and job references. The competition is set to take place on the week commencing 29th March and is open to young people aged 14 to 19.

The green economy is defined as one in which value and growth are maximised across the whole economy, while natural assets are managed sustainably. Such an economy would be supported and enabled by a thriving low carbon and environmental goods and services sector. Environmental damage would be reduced, while energy security, resource efficiency and resilience to climate change would all be increased. The transition to a green economy requires a workforce with the right skills. This includes not only skills in the low carbon and environmental goods and services sector, but also those needed to help all businesses use natural resources efficiently and sustainably and to be resilient to climate change.