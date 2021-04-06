 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Building an FE Research Community of Practice

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teachers

A new report from the Further Education Trust for Leadership (@FETforL) by @stephenexley gives an example of how further education practitioner-researchers can work together to build FE’s community of knowledge and ideas 

Further education has long been and under-researched, under-understood and under-valued part of the education system. It has long been recognised that the sector needs to engage in ‘collective learning’, building not only its body of knowledge and expertise but also the capacity of its staff to research and innovate. A new report from the Further Education Trust for Leadership (FETL) offers one important and instructive example of how this might be done.

Building an FE research community of practice, by Stephen Exley, Director of External Affairs at Villiers Park Educational Trust, describes the beginnings of an attempt to establish a ‘community of practice’ among practitioner-researchers in further education. A community of practice is defined in the report as a group of people who share a passion for something they do and learn to do it better, together, through regular interaction. The report shows how a community of practice for FE was created online by Villiers Park Educational Trust, combining communication, discussion and peer support. Plans are already in place to begin face-to-face activities will begin once lockdown is ended.

Dame Ruth Silver, President of FETL, said:

‘This is a concept which is of particular interest to the further Education Trust for Leadership (FETL). We recognise in it our own DNA – encouraging colleagues in the field to share their thinking and preoccupations and to engage in ‘collective learning’, being respectful of the views of colleagues, while adopting a questioning stance and mobilising the voices of the deliverers.

‘From its inception, FETL has sought to empower colleagues within the sector to think about the future of FE, both through the spaces our work had created and the resources we have produced. The hope is always that the work we fund will have a life beyond the page or screen, and support the sector to take the next generative step in its own story. This project is an attempt to do just this. We hope that the project will provide an example that will encourage others to research in partnership, sharing their knowledge and building a community of people and ideas to nourish the sector of the future.’

Dame Ruth Silver is President of the Further Education Trust for Leadership

There Are 4 Key Points for You to Follow to Be a Leader, Not a Manager
Sector News
Managing a team of people comes with a new level of responsibilities.
Inspiring student named BBC Wales Young Reporter of the Year for OCD story
Sector News
AN INSPIRING teenager battling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has
A Procision approach to football with Newbury College
Sector News
Newbury College (@newburycollege) and Procision Football Academy; Newb

You may also be interested in these articles:

There Are 4 Key Points for You to Follow to Be a Leader, Not a Manager
Sector News
Managing a team of people comes with a new level of responsibilities.
Inspiring student named BBC Wales Young Reporter of the Year for OCD story
Sector News
AN INSPIRING teenager battling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has
New study reveals the UK's hardest subjects- its not what you expect
Sector News
The research has analysed 100,000 essay requests made by students in t
New funding to link health students with global counterparts
Sector News
Academics from @PlymUni, the University of Plymouth’s Global Health
University of Bristol announces £7.6 million partnership with EDF to improve design and performance of nuclear power plants
Sector News
Announced today (Friday 2 April 2021) by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwar
Everything you need to know about the Government’s newly launched ‘Abuse in Education’ Helpline
Sector News
Sexual abuse in any form is unacceptable. Following the concerning rep
NASUWT Calls For Decolonising Of The Curriculum
Sector News
Black history should be fully embedded and taught across the curricu
Astrak becomes first SME in Fife to benefit from the Flexible Workforce Development Fund
Sector News
@FifeCollege has welcomed Kirkcaldy-based company Astrak as they becam
New recovery loan scheme launches to provide further support to protect businesses and jobs
Sector News
A new government-backed loan scheme launches today (6 Apr) to provide
Kate Green's speech to NASUWT teaching unions annual conference
Sector News
Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, delivering a spe
ALL TEACHERS MUST BE ABLE TO WORK IN SAFETY
Sector News
Too many teachers are being subjected to unacceptable levels of verbal
A Procision approach to football with Newbury College
Sector News
Newbury College (@newburycollege) and Procision Football Academy; Newb

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5555)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page