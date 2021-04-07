Eden Training Solutions Donates Laptops to Support ICP Nurseries

22 complimentary laptops have been donated to ICP Nurseries by Early Years training specialist, Eden Training Solutions, to upskill staff across the company’s 34 sites.

11 ASUS devices were delivered in October 2020, with a further 11 supplied at the end of March, as the nursery chain, with branches in Greater London, the Home Counties and the South East, progresses with its exclusive ‘Leaders of the Future’ training programme with Eden.

Jon O’Boyle, Director of Operations at Eden Training Solutions comments:

“It’s common for nursery settings to have just a single computer in the manager's office. However, due to limited access, learners at ICP were finding it challenging to complete assignment-based work, or access on-line resources, from a single machine, particularly as our training has been delivered remotely during the pandemic. We wanted to give something back by making an offer of the laptops for the 22 learners enrolled onto ICP Nurseries’ bespoke Leaders of the Future programme.”

The programme, designed specifically to support the professional development of nursery deputies and room leaders, is based around the ‘Team Leader Supervisor (Level 3) apprenticeship qualification. However, Eden has tailored the programme of learning to not only meet the requirements of the standards, but exceed it with additional, enrichment-based training that’s integrally attuned to the nursery environment, such as use of childcare language, quality systems and internal ICP processes and documentation.

ICP Nurseries' CEO, Tracey Storey, and Head of Operations, Liz Richardson, has worked closely with Eden to design the curriculum and model the bespoke training programme to fit perfectly into the early years setting, whilst utilising the vehicle of the Apprenticeship and its own Levy funds to invest in the development of their people.

The donation of the laptops, along with access to Eden’s remote offer, which includes online learning and distance learning, has allowed crucial training for the childcare staff, many of which do not own their own laptops, to continue their development throughout the pandemic, even when on furlough. What’s more, the laptops have supported ICP in meeting its 20 percent off-the-job training requirement.

Liz Richardson comments on the training:

“The Leaders of the Future programme is designed to help team members understand the principles of managing all aspects of the nursery. Good nursery practitioners are promoted into leadership and management positions, but often don’t have any leadership and management training and understanding. This training will allow them to develop these skills and be more effective in their roles, leading to increased confidence and job satisfaction.”

In the development of the programme, it was also important to the nursery chain to build operations and finance skills amongst its nursery deputies and room leaders, to deliver efficient and effective management of the nursery and ensure that the nursery managers are fully supported. This will deliver a consistent and high quality of provision for children and ensure that children’s learning development and wellbeing is well supported. What’s more, the training is focussed on personal development, to enable participants to effectively fulfil their roles and optimise opportunities for growth.

ICP Nurseries plans to continue to offer the Leaders of the Future training programme to managers, deputies and room leaders on an ongoing basis. Liz Richardson explains how this will work. “As more staff complete the programme, we hope to use them to share examples of how they use their new knowledge and skills in their roles, along with the benefits that it has brought them, in order to disseminate good practice and motivate other staff members.

A Leaders of the Future learner comments on the programme:

“This training has helped to shape my role as a Deputy Manager and has certainly given me more confidence through the development of key skills, such as conflict resolution and coping with change.” Another learner at ICP adds: “This course would not have been possible without the provision of the laptop from Eden. I do not own a computer, so this has enabled me to complete the course and coursework and access all the Teams sessions.”

Eden Training Solutions has specialised in Early Years Training for over 10 years and works with around 350 nursery businesses delivering qualifications that meet the criteria for the Department of Education, along with enhanced training, tailored to specific nursery requirements and settings.