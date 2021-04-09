 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free and frequent mass testing for all is the missing “insurance policy to save the Education sector from future lockdowns”

Details
Hits: 149
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
lateral flow test

The UK is leading the way with its vaccination and testing program and is now offering the entire population two free lateral flow tests (LFTs) a week from tomorrow (Friday 9 April) as the Government drives towards ending the COVID-19 lockdown.

The inexpensive tests can now be delivered to the home, in addition to existing LFT supply to the workplace, schools or designated sites and to people at risk, including frontline NHS workers, care home staff and residents.

Self-administered and able to deliver highly accurate results in as little as 30 minutes, LFTs are being offered for use whether people have COVID symptoms or not.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“Around 1 in 3 people who have COVID-19 show no symptoms, and as we re-open society and resume parts of life we have all dearly missed, regular rapid testing is going to be fundamental in helping us quickly spot positive cases and squash any outbreaks.

“The vaccine programme has been a shot in the arm for the whole country, but reclaiming our lost freedoms and getting back to normal hinges on us all getting tested regularly.”

While vaccine development took centre stage, the Government identified a key role for frequent mass testing by partnering with US firm Innova Medical Group – the world’s No1 LFT supplier – and using the codename ‘Operation Moonshot’.

The tests use cutting edge nanotechnology and their emergence into the national limelight drew comment from the co-founder of the not-for-profit World Nano Foundation (WNF) which promotes innovation in the field:

“It’s good to see the UK Government expanding Operation Moonshot because it will underpin the end of lockdown and allow self-regulated day passes to enable sports and leisure venues to fully re-open,” said WNF co-founder Paul Sheedy.

Ultimately, it will also show that frequent rapid mass testing can be the additional ‘insurance policy’ to end lockdowns everywhere and protect against future pandemics.

“Epidemiological experts know early detection and response is vital against new diseases. Mass and frequent testing enables this and suppresses transmission by breaking the chains of infection.

“Countries across Europe and elsewhere are seeing recent surges in infection because they are not using this approach, which we have demonstrated to governments all over the world using our Test2Suppress™ model to show how frequent rapid mass testing alongside an international vaccination strategy will squash the virus.

“Test2Suppress™ works even when a small minority refuse to take the test or those testing positive refuse to isolate, because the vast and responsible majority will still drive infection rates downwards and leave the virus nowhere to go.

One in Three Students Favor Keeping an Online Component to their Education Post-Pandemic, Survey Shows
Sector News
Philadelphia, PA, April 5, 2021 â€“ Virtual classes may have posed dif
Testing volunteers needed for the funding consultation
Sector News
@IFATEched have been helped by a huge number of people and organisatio
How will my grades be calculated? How will you make them fair? Exams and assessments regulator Ofqual on how GCSEs, AS and A levels will be graded this summer
Sector News
Students wonâ€™t be sitting exams this year because that wouldnâ€™t be

“We understand that self-testing accuracy starts at 60-70% for the first test, but rises to more than 85% next time and 95+% after that – these are simple tests and results are clearer as people become familiar with them.

“A twice-weekly testing ‘insurance policy’ is a small price to pay for an end to the constant uncertainty and crushing impact on mental health and economic cost of a lockdown.”

“As we have seen in France recently with the Breton Variant, where the PCR tests weren’t detecting it, you must have various forms of community testing constantly so new variants do not get a chance to accelerate transmissions with asymptomatic carriers.”

Getting a test

  • home ordering
  • workplace testing programmes, on-site or at home for companies with more than 10 workers
  • community testing, offered by all local authorities
  • collection at a local PCR test site during specific test collection time windows
  • testing onsite at schools and colleges

A new ‘Pharmacy Collect’ service is also launching for anyone aged over 18 without symptoms.

If testing at home, individuals need to register their results online or call 119. They should self-isolate if positive and order a confirmatory PCR test. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should book a test online or by calling 119.

Recent NHS Test and Trace analysis shows that for every 1,000 LFTs carried out, there is less than one false positive result; the tests detect high levels of virus and are very effective in finding people without symptoms yet highly likely to transmit the disease.

Dr Susan Hopkins, COVID-19 Stategic Response Director at Public Health England and Chief Medical Adviser to NHS Test and Trace, said:

“Rapid testing helps us find COVID-19 cases that we wouldn’t otherwise know about, helping to break chains of transmission. These tests are effective in detecting people that are infectious and therefore most likely to transmit infection to others. They are another tool we now have to help maintain lower infection rates.

“I encourage everyone to take up the offer of these free rapid tests – they are quick and easy to carry out in your own home.”

“As we have seen in France recently with the Breton variant where the PCR tests weren’t detecting it, you have to have various forms of testing constantly in the community so these variants do not get a chance to accelerate transmissions with asymptomatic carriers”

You may also be interested in these articles:

One in Three Students Favor Keeping an Online Component to their Education Post-Pandemic, Survey Shows
Sector News
Philadelphia, PA, April 5, 2021 – Virtual classes may have posed dif
Testing volunteers needed for the funding consultation
Sector News
@IFATEched have been helped by a huge number of people and organisatio
How will my grades be calculated? How will you make them fair? Exams and assessments regulator Ofqual on how GCSEs, AS and A levels will be graded this summer
Sector News
Students won’t be sitting exams this year because that wouldn’t be
The Daily Mile™ is hosting its first national event day
Sector News
The Daily Mile™ is hosting its first national event day to get one m
Robertson welcomes three apprentices to new full time roles
Sector News
Robertson North East recently celebrated new appointments as three for
£280m capital funding boost for children and young people with SEND
Sector News
£280 million funding package to support children with special educati
Work placement leads to an award and job for Kent computing student
Sector News
David Sharp, an undergraduate computer science student at the Universi
Ambassador Llio is passionate about bilingual apprenticeships
Sector News
An ambassadorial role is nothing new to Urdd Gobaith Cymru apprentice
Number one for Fron and talented Welsh college assessor
Sector News
DARYL STEPHENSON is on cloud nine after reaching the top of the charts
AWS re/Start and IN4.0 Group to boost careers in cloud computing
Sector News
Cloud employment training brings opportunity to local communities and
Ramadan in the workplace: top tips for employers
Sector News
Monday 12 April 2021 signifies the beginning of Ramadan, the holy mont
T Level Strategic Leadership Group to set best practice for delivery
Sector News
With the introduction of the first three T Levels this academic year a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 34 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 35 minutes ago

4-part webinar series: Getting initial assessment right...

Getting initial assessment right for apprenticeship standards is vital, and underpins the quality and effectiveness of your provision. What’s more,...

  • Wednesday, 02 June 2021 02:00 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: One in Three Students Favor Keeping an Online Component to their Education Post-Pandemic, Survey Shows 1 hour 36 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5574)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page