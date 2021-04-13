Barton Peveril Students Celebrate Offers from Universities of Oxford and Cambridge

Barton Peveril (@bartonpevril) Students Celebrate Offers from Universities of Oxford and Cambridge
A high number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are celebrating offers to study at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. 23 students, from across Hampshire, have received offers to study at the highly-selective, world renowned universities this year.
17 students have received offers from the University of Oxford and six have been offered places by the University of Cambridge, with students earning offers for a range of subjects from Modern and Medieval Languages through to Medicine and to Mathematics.
Local School Success
A number of the students to receive offers joined Barton Peveril from Fareham and Portsmouth based schools. The University of Oxford offered places to former Cams Hill pupil Declan Osborn to study Computer Science and former Portchester Community School pupil Amy Stokes to study Biology. In addition, the University of Cambridge offered places to Crofton School graduate Sam Martin and The Henry Cort Community College alumnus Ben Campbell to study Modern and Medieval Languages at Christ’s College and Computer Science at St. Catherine’s College, respectively. Bridgemary School leaver Serena Day also received an offer from the University of Cambridge, on the Psychological and Behavioural Sciences course at Newnham College.
Of the students that received offers this year, several joined Barton Peveril from the same secondary school.
Three students previously studied at Bitterne Park School: Alex Goody has an offer to study Materials Science at Corpus Christi College, University of Oxford; Rebecca Mitchell was offered a place to study Biomedical Science at St. Hugh’s College, University of Oxford; and Emma Jenkin is set to study Geography at the University of Cambridge’s Queen’s College.
Former Wyvern College pupils Amy Tyler and Dan Kimber received offers to study Mathematics and Law, respectively, at the University of Oxford.
Eve Agard and Dolly Richardson, both formerly of St. Anne’s Catholic School, were offered places from the University of Oxford. Agard to study English Language and Literature at Exeter College and Richardson to study Geography.
Applemore College leavers Bethany Longworth and Rebekah Rhodes also received offers from the University of Oxford, to study Medicine at Corpus Christi College and Earth Science, respectively. Oliver Broad, also of Applemore College, received an offer from the University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences at Corpus Christi College.
University of Oxford
The University of Oxford also offered places to former The King’s School, Fair Oak pupil Emma Abdoussalame to study Music at Lady Margaret Hall, Oasis Academy: Sholing graduate Molly Bartlett to study Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and to Saint George Catholic College graduate Isabelle Mills to study English at Worcester College.
In addition, Priestlands School alumni Geena Morris received an offer to study English, former Crestwood Community School pupil Charlie Wall to study Mathematics, and The Hamble School’s former pupil Eloise Green to study Chemistry at Wadham College.
Hannah Cooper, of Swanmore College, also received an offer; to study Medicine at the University’s Worcester College.
University of Cambridge
The University of Cambridge offered a place on the Natural Sciences course to former Upper Shirley High School pupil Thomas Gilbert at Clare College.
Barton Peveril Principal’s Praise
Speaking on the success of the 23 Barton Peveril students, Principal Jonathan Prest said:
“I am delighted we have broken our record for the number of students winning offers to the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, for the second year running! Very many congratulations to those individuals, and of course to the teachers, mentors, families and friends who have accompanied and supported them on this journey.
“How the college encourages aspiration, provides challenge, and helps to meet the individual needs of its students, is just one measure of the quality and culture of Barton Peveril. Today we are celebrating academic excellence and incredibly high achievement. On another might have been outstanding sporting or artistic achievements, volunteering and charity work or opportunities to demonstrate leadership.
“Our students have shown here that background, income, gender, ethnicity and other protected characteristics, do not and should not prevent students aiming for the top.”