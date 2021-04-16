 
Douglas Appoints New Head of Digital to Focus on Transformation Strategy

Aneesa Mulla

Tilbury Douglas, a major construction company in the education sector, has announced the appointment of a new Head of Digital to focus on the company’s digital transformation strategy and Modern Methods of Construction.

Aneesa Mulla, who is currently Digital Construction Strategic Lead at Tilbury Douglas, will take up the new role focusing on the company’s evolving digital transformation strategy. This will include Tilbury Douglas’s response to the Government’s Construction Playbook and the increased focus on Modern Methods of Construction and Design for Manufacture. The new role will include responsibility for standardisation, digital twin and the new ‘Asite’ platform.

Aneesa has over ten years of experience working in the construction and design sector as a BIM specialist and team leader. Prior to this Aneesa worked as Assistant Lecturer in CAD at Birmingham City University.

The new role will report into Mark Buckle, who was appointed as Technical Director in February this year.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mark Buckle, Technical Director for Tilbury Douglas said: 

“I am delighted to announce Aneesa’s new role as Head of Digital. Aneesa brings with her a wealth of experience in digital construction and BIM techniques and has already driven significant change during her time with the company. This new position clearly illustrates our plans to invest further in our ongoing digital transformation strategy.”

Commenting on the new role Aneesa Mulla, Head of Digital at Tilbury Douglas said:

“I am looking forward to getting started in my new role and helping to deliver our, new exciting digital transformation strategy.”

