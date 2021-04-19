 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New online resources to support CEOs and Principals in challenging times

Details
Hits: 166
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teachers Writing

The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today released two new modules as part of a series of online development resources for CEOs and Principals across the Further Education (FE) sector. The new modules focus on ‘Building Your Digital Strategy’ and ‘Risk and Strategic Leadership’ and feature insights from senior leaders in the sector as well as leaders from other fields.

Funded by the Department for Education, the series of CEOs and Principals Development Resources was launched by the ETF in spring last year. The aim of the resources is to provide senior FE leaders with flexible CPD support as and when needed, offering practical and technical guidance on key issues such as finance, data and risk management.

‘Building Your Digital Strategy’ looks at lessons learnt from increased reliance on technology during the Covid-19 pandemic and how to take those lessons forward. The module explores how to make best use of technology, build partnerships and plan for digital strategies, covering the core business of learning as well as business systems, investment and infrastructure. Senior leaders who contribute include:

  • John Laramy CBE, Principal and Chief Executive, Exeter College
  • Jo Maher, Principal and CEO, Loughborough College
  • Dr Julie Mills OBE, Group Principal and CEO, Milton Keynes College
  • Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal and Chief Executive, West Suffolk College Group.

Experts from beyond the FE sector include:

  • Mandy Griffin, Managing Director of Digital Health at The Health Informatics Service (THIS) for Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust
  • Rashik Parmar MBE, IBM Fellow and Vice President Technology EMEA.

The module on ‘Risk and Strategic Leadership’ looks at best practice from across the sector in managing risk to support future development and sustainability, whilst still enabling the agility to seize on opportunities as they arise and also manage unexpected challenges such as those thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic. The contents are built around interviews with:

  • Andy Cole, Principal and Chief Executive, Gateshead College
  • John Laramy CBE, Principal and Chief Executive, Exeter College
  • Lee Probert, Chief Executive and Principal, York College
  • Karen Spencer MBE, Principal and Chief Executive, Harlow College.

There are also key insights from auditors RSM:

  • Stephanie Mason, Partner, Head of Further Education, Skills and Academies, RSM UK
  • Louise Tweedie, Partner, RSM UK.

The modules join two existing modules in the series on ‘Financial Sustainability’ and ‘Using Data to Drive a Performance Culture’ which have already drawn positive feedback from College Principals and CEOs. Clare Russell, Principal and CEO of Runshaw College, said:

“The Financial Sustainability module is an extremely well-crafted and accessible training package. It seamlessly integrates financial planning with strategic planning, highlighting the importance of cashflow, the risk register and governance oversight. The practical, human input via videos from current principals and finance directors is engaging and useful. I immediately put my learning to work in the development of my college’s strategic plan and curriculum planning process.”

Commenting more broadly, Sean Mackney, Principal and CEO of Petroc College of Further and Higher Education, said:

“I think these resources are complementary to more theoretical frameworks. They focus on information and advice from existing Principals and CEOs, which is useful in terms of what to look out for. They condense the key messages nicely and they’re very accessible. They work well as an accompaniment to other leadership programmes.”

SERC Finalist in NI Apprenticeship Awards 2021
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) in partnership with McKay Phar
University of Roehampton and Croydon University Centre expand partnership to validate undergraduate degrees
Sector News
From September 2021, undergraduate degrees offered by Croydon Univers
Why Digital Marketing is Essential to Your Business Growth
Sector News
When you are looking for new ways of marketing your business, you will

You may also be interested in these articles:

SERC Finalist in NI Apprenticeship Awards 2021
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) in partnership with McKay Phar
University of Roehampton and Croydon University Centre expand partnership to validate undergraduate degrees
Sector News
From September 2021, undergraduate degrees offered by Croydon Univers
4 Ways to Make the Most of Online School
Sector News
While online school can allow you greater flexibility and a wider vari
Why Digital Marketing is Essential to Your Business Growth
Sector News
When you are looking for new ways of marketing your business, you will
Chester-le-Street café takes off during lockdown
Sector News
A café that prides itself on serving fresh, homecooked meals is going
UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc
Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) won a Double Gold Award for having
WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Exc
How Tech Has Helped Bring Us Together Despite Being Further Apart
Sector News
The past year has seen us become more isolated than ever before. With
UK universities stand with Everyone’s Invited
Sector News
Several universities across the UK are supporting the Everyone’s Inv
College app helping address adult literacy
Sector News
A new smartphone app which supports adult literacy learners has been l
Former Barking & Dagenham College student is decorating her way to successful career
Sector News
A former Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Open College Network NI
Open College Network NI shared a photo. 32 minutes ago

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Finalist in NI Apprenticeship Awards 2021 34 minutes ago
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: New online resources to support CEOs and Principals in challenging times 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5596)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page