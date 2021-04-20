 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kent and Sheffield launch a news series of talks on the arts, humanities and health

Details
Hits: 111
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pencils

The universities of Kent and Sheffield have collaborated to produce a new series of free interactive online talks where scholars, health professionals and the public can discuss how healthcare may be informed by the arts and humanities.

Titled, ‘Conversations about Arts, Humanities and Health’, the series launches on Wednesday 21 April (4pm - BST) with a Zoom talk with Nicola Shaughnessy, Professor of Performance at Kent’s School of Arts. She will be joined by the series co-organisers Dr Dieter Declercq and Professor Ian Sabroe for a discussion on her inspiring work and interdisciplinary collaborations with artists, health professionals and scholars in humanities and social sciences. This includes her founding of Kent’s Research Centre for Cognition, Kinesthetics and Performance (2010-2018).

Future guests in the series include Dr Lauren Barron (Baylor University), Dr Alyssa Burgart (Stanford University), Professor Paul Crawford (University of Nottingham), Dr Esther L Jones (Clark University), Professor David Magnus (Stanford University) and Dr Chris Millard (University of Sheffield).

The series is a joint initiative by Professor Sabroe, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) and Honorary Professor of Medical Humanities at the University of Sheffield, and Dr Declercq, Lecturer in Film and Media Studies and Associate Director of the Aesthetics Research Centre at Kent. The event is organized with support of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust.

Dr Declercq spoke of the intention for the series, saying: ‘We are hoping to create meaningful dialogue and connection between humanities and medicine. Our guests will share their experiences of successfully integrating arts into health contexts.  We are excited to begin the talk series with Professor Shaughnessy, a highly respected expert and thought leader across the fields. Professor Shaughnessy personifies the aims of the cross-collaborative opportunities for these disciplines and her extensive body of work makes the benefits more than evident.’

Professor Sabroe added: ‘One of the great challenges in medicine is understanding human experience and using that understanding in a practical way. It’s going to be a very enlightening journey to learn from other people’s experiences of what medical humanities has told them about the world around them and their journey through to perhaps making the world a better place.’

Midlands training provider reports 75% apprenticeships rise
Sector News
Staffordshire-based Acacia Training (@Acaciatraining) has seen employe
Fitch Learning Kickstarts CIFP Program with Saudi Industrial Development Fund to Enrich Financial Education
Sector News
@FitchLearning is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic a
Everything You Should Know About CARES Act for College Students in 2021
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed lots of aspects of

You may also be interested in these articles:

Midlands training provider reports 75% apprenticeships rise
Sector News
Staffordshire-based Acacia Training (@Acaciatraining) has seen employe
Fitch Learning Kickstarts CIFP Program with Saudi Industrial Development Fund to Enrich Financial Education
Sector News
@FitchLearning is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic a
Everything You Should Know About CARES Act for College Students in 2021
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed lots of aspects of
Audencia launches a new programme in finance and data management
Sector News
@Audencia launches a new international programme this summer, the Mast
New level 2 early years apprenticeship programme launched by Best Practice Network
Sector News
Award winning training provider Best Practice Network has launched a n
Should financial education be a greater part of a school or college curriculum?
Sector News
Young people say mental health has suffered trying to understand money
Access student heading to Oxford University to read Classical Archaeology and Ancient History
Sector News
During her secondary years, Chloe Francis attended Lea Manor High Scho
New online ethical marketing degree from the University of London in collaboration with Coursera
Sector News
The University of London (@LondonU) is to launch a new online marketin
TRITON COMPLETES DERBY SCHOOL RESCUE PROJECT
Sector News
Triton Construction (@Triton_ltd) has completed the transformation of
Santander Universities to support Plymouth students for a further three years
Sector News
Students at the University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) can look forward to
UK labour market: New record low for under 25s in work
Sector News
The latest UK Labour market statistics from the Office of National Sta
Global Environmental Sustainability Competition for Teenage Climate Activists
Sector News
A $200,000 global environmental sustainability competition for young p

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5605)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page