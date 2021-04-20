 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Audencia launches a new programme in finance and data management

Details
Hits: 153
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Audencia launches a new international programme this summer, the Master of Science ‘Data Management for Finance’ which is aimed at students who wish to start a a finance career in the era of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. Applications are now open: https://master.audencia.com/en/programmes-english/data-management-for-finance

With robotics and automation revolutionising processes and organisations, and data management driving growth and performance, the finance sector needs talented actors with new and hybrid skills. To meet this need, Audencia has created a new programme in Nantes which includes the possibility of spending a term in China. The Master of Science (MSc) ‘Data Management for Finance’ is certified by the Conférence des Grandes Ecoles.

A programme open to those with 3 or 4-year degrees

The programme is available in two formats, depending on the students’ entry levels.

For candidates who have completed a four-year bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or management, the programme runs from October to December of the following year. After their first term, students can choose to specialise in either market finance or corporate finance. In their third term, they must also complete a four to six months-long internship and write their master’s dissertation.

Students with a three-year degree can also join via the Extended MSc programme route. They will start their training in July with three distance learning courses over the summer and then six courses on the campus from September, to deepen their knowledge in management, finance and IT, as well as soft skills and strategic skills. They will then join the other students (with a four-year bachelor’s degree), and within 18 months they will have completed the programme and hold a five-year bachelor’s degree. 

One of the advantages of the Extended MSc format is the summer distance-learning courses, which enables students to combine a summer job or an internship with their learning, before joining Audencia’s Nantes Atlantic Campus in September.

Training for a new profession

The programme is open to French and international students who want to develop the skills required to become a CFO 4.0. They will be taught finance, data management, information technology, strategy and leadership. The goal is to have graduates acquire a solid knowledge of finance and data science, so that they can play a central role and become strategic leaders in their future careers.

This programme opens the doors to many career opportunities in a variety of organisations ranging from start-ups, investment firms, consulting and auditing firms, banks, as well as insurance and technology companies.

Midlands training provider reports 75% apprenticeships rise
Sector News
Staffordshire-based @AcaciaTraining has seen employer demand for appre
Everything You Should Know About CARES Act for College Students in 2021
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed lots of aspects of
New level 2 early years apprenticeship programme launched by Best Practice Network
Sector News
Award winning training provider Best Practice Network has launched a n

A programme with an international dimension  

The programme is entirely taught in English. French students and international students all study in a multicultural environment alongside each other. The Audencia MSc currently brings together students from 30 different countries.

During the second term, there is a choice of two specialisations: Market Finance (in Shenzhen) or Corporate Finance (in Nantes). So, depending on their specialisation, students can choose to study in China, with courses at Shenzhen Audencia Business School, one of Audencia’s campuses in China.

This is a unique opportunity to study in Shenzhen, the 5th largest financial centre in the world, which plays a central role at the heart of the Greater Bay Area and is often referred to as China's Silicon Valley.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the courses may be taught in a hybrid format, allowing for face-to-face or remote access.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Midlands training provider reports 75% apprenticeships rise
Sector News
Staffordshire-based @AcaciaTraining has seen employer demand for appre
Everything You Should Know About CARES Act for College Students in 2021
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed lots of aspects of
New level 2 early years apprenticeship programme launched by Best Practice Network
Sector News
Award winning training provider Best Practice Network has launched a n
Should financial education be a greater part of a school or college curriculum?
Sector News
Young people say mental health has suffered trying to understand money
Access student heading to Oxford University to read Classical Archaeology and Ancient History
Sector News
During her secondary years, Chloe Francis attended Lea Manor High Scho
New online ethical marketing degree from the University of London in collaboration with Coursera
Sector News
The University of London (@LondonU) is to launch a new online marketin
TRITON COMPLETES DERBY SCHOOL RESCUE PROJECT
Sector News
Triton Construction (@Triton_ltd) has completed the transformation of
UK labour market: New record low for under 25s in work
Sector News
The latest UK Labour market statistics from the Office of National Sta
Global Environmental Sustainability Competition for Teenage Climate Activists
Sector News
A $200,000 global environmental sustainability competition for young p
New online training course prepares hospitality businesses to safely welcome customers back inside from May 17th
Sector News
A new health and safety course from leading online training providers
Olly Newton appointed specialist adviser to Lords Committee on Youth Unemployment
Sector News
@ukEdgePolicy appointed specialist adviser to Lords Committee on Youth
New College Lanarkshire becomes first UK college to sign Shared Goals Agreement with Microsoft
Sector News
@Microsoft and @NCLanarkshire team up to equip students and communitie

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5604)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page