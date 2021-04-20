 
Reform Radio supports young people to kickstart their creative industry careers

Manchester-based radio station has worked with over 300 young people to help develop their creative careers in the past 12 months

Reform Radio, a gateway organisation for businesses taking part in the government’s Kickstart Scheme, has helped almost 300 young people launch their careers in the creative industries in the past year.

The Kickstart Scheme provides funding for employers to create job placements for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit, helping them begin their careers in the creative industries.

The Manchester-based online radio station, situated at Department Bonded Warehouse in Enterprise City, has also generated £226,800 for the Freelancer Economy by providing almost 500 paid freelance opportunities for the creative industries in Greater Manchester in 2020.

Reform Radio is working with a series of organisations as part of the scheme, including a number of other North West-based creative and media companies, such as Sonder Radio, Beatstream and Crocodile Media.

Over the last financial year, Reform Radio also delivered 618 creative digital and employability workshops for young people in Manchester, provided mental health and wellbeing support to more than 100 people, and delivered 22 Work Clubs which supported 285 young adults and 218 pastoral sessions. The Work Clubs saw 80% of those who took part progress on to employment, volunteering, education or training.

Reform Radio’s achievements for young people in Manchester bodes well for the region’s efforts to tackle high levels of youth unemployment. It delivers its services from a city centre base at DepartmentBonded Warehouse. The dynamic managed workspace gives Reform and its wider community access to the support network of creative and digital businesses also based in the building.

Rachel Roger, Director at Reform Radio said: “Being a gateway organisation for companies taking part in the Kickstart Scheme is so fulfilling for us and we are pleased to be playing a part in supporting those hit hardest by the pandemic. We’re thrilled to have been able to play an instrumental part in starting the careers of so many young people in the region.

“Being based in Department Bonded Warehouse, a building that we share with other creative businesses, has been so helpful to what we have achieved. Having that network close by to support the work we’re doing and to inspire and teach the young people involved has been invaluable and we look forward to developing this network so we can continue the work in the future.”

Department’s workspaces are flexible to accommodate the workshops and in-person events Reform organises to facilitate its Kickstarter initiatives, including physical and virtual events.

Anthony Powell, managing director at Department, said: “Young people have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and its effect on the job market. Reform’s commitment to creating opportunities for the young people of Greater Manchester is fantastic and embodies our principles of work, wellness and social. We are proud to have Reform as a member at Department Bonded Warehouse and to have had a role in facilitating the amazing things achieved in the last 12 months.”

