https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/20/everything-you-need-to-know-about-flexi-job-apprenticeships/
Everything you need to know about flexi job apprenticeshipsPosted by: mediaofficer, Posted on: - Categories: Apprenticeships, Further education
Sectors including agriculture, creative industries and construction will soon be able to offer more flexible apprenticeship opportunities through the flexi job apprenticeships scheme.
Here’s what you need to know about flexi-job apprenticeships.
A consultation has been launched on flexi job apprenticeships
The consultation launched today will ask people how the scheme could potentially work.
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson tells @SkyNews how flexible apprenticeships will help create pathways into working in industries where full-time employment is less common, such as film and TV. #PlanForJobspic.twitter.com/cn8qP9rTn9
— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) April 20, 2021
Employer groups and colleges have been invited to apply to pilot, develop and deliver tailored skills plans. This will ensure the technical training on offer meets the need of employers and local communities.
The consultation builds on the Skills for Jobs White Paper, which will put employers at the heart of plans to make sure people have the skills they need to get the jobs they want.
Certain sectors will be able to offer more flexible opportunities
Apprenticeships are at least 12 months long, so some sectors with flexible employment patterns and short-term roles, such as agriculture, construction and creative sectors including TV, film and theatre production, have found it challenging to create enough opportunities. The new flexi-job apprenticeship schemes would enable an apprentice to work across a range of projects and with different employers to gain the full skills and experience they need to complete their programme.
This could include film, TV and theatre production, with one apprentice now being able to work on different productions during their apprenticeship.
The first flexi-job apprenticeships are expected to start next January.
Flexible apprenticeships will help people looking to work in creative industries get a foot on the ladder.
CEO of @UKScreenSkills Seetha Kumar says their pilot programme will provide valuable insight into this new scheme #PlanForJobspic.twitter.com/Rt3B2KSg00
— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) April 20, 2021
There is a £7 million fund to create and test the schemes
In July employers will be invited to bid for a share of a £7 million fund to create and test new flexi-apprenticeships schemes, with the first approved flexi-job apprenticeships expected to start in January 2022.
We have also launched the Skills Accelerator programme
Launched by the Education Secretary, the Skills Accelerator programme will help build stronger partnerships between local employer groups, such as Chambers of Commerce, colleges and other providers to make sure communities are getting the training needed to meet local skills gaps.
Those interested will have access to a £65 million fund to develop and deliver plans in pilot areas in 2021-22.
Sharing and comments
Share this page
Related content and links
About the Education in the media blog
Education in the media is the Department for Education’s blog on the latest topical education and equalities issues. This blog features a review of leading media stories, rebuttal to news stories, as well as Ministerial comment.
Categories
Recent blog posts
- Everything you need to know about flexi job apprenticeships20 April 2021
- What you need to know about Primary School National Offer Day20 April 2021
- Back to School: What’s the latest?19 April 2021
- How will my grades be calculated? How will you make them fair? Exams and assessments regulator Ofqual on how GCSEs, AS and A levels will be graded this summer8 April 2021
- Five things you need to know about behaviour in schools7 April 2021