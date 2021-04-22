 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

PANDEMIC WIDENS OPPORTUNITY GAP BETWEEN PRIVATE- AND STATE-EDUCATED UNIVERSITY GRADUATES, AS CONFIDENCE FALLS TO RECORD LOW

Details
Hits: 730
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Annual report from @BrightNetwork reveals impact of COVID-19 pandemic one year on, as a third of graduates experience cancelled job applications 

Over two-thirds of university graduates educated at state schools do not feel confident about securing a graduate role after leaving university, with a 13% salary expectation difference between private and state educated graduates 

A quarter (23%) of all graduates cited economic factors as the primary obstacle, rising from just 6% during early 2020

Thursday 22nd April 2021, London:  Confidence in securing a graduate role has plummeted amongst young people with a state-educated background since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, further increasing an existing gap with their privately educated peers, according to new research from Bright Network, the leading platform uniting bright, young talent with global employers and fast growth businesses.

Findings from Bright Network’s annual graduate insight report reveal over two-thirds (68%) of university graduates educated at state school do not feel confident about securing a graduate role after leaving university, vs 58% of privately educated graduates – this has increased from 46% of state-educated graduates not feeling confident about securing a graduate role in 2019 vs. 40% of their privately educated peers for the same year.

Insights from What Do Graduates Want 2021/2022? also reveal that the crippling of the economy under coronavirus lockdowns has led to a 5% decrease in expected starting salary amongst state-educated graduates, from £26,200 in 2019 to £24,832 this year. Amongst privately educated graduates, the average expected starting salary is £28,069, a decline of only 1% from £28,400 since 2019.

More broadly, the report offers a deep-dive into the true impact of the past year of pandemic-induced lockdowns on recent graduates and university students, in which a third (32%) of graduates have seen jobs and applications withdrawn due to the pandemic impact on the economy.

For the first time since Bright Network has conducted its annual study, economic factors is the number one barrier to pursuing the right career path – with a quarter (23%) of all graduates citing economic factors as the primary obstacle, vs just 6% during early 2020. Economic factors have overtaken lack of contacts, competition from other graduates and lack of relevant experience as the biggest barrier.

Despite the challenges posed during the last year, a third (29%) of graduates have been able to participate in internships and the majority (75%) have benefited from work experience of some kind during university. The vast majority (95%) of graduates also look to graduate employers to support them with upskilling during university.

Welsh college unveils innovative wellness hub at Â£21m facility
Sector News
@colegcambria will be at the heart of a self-care and mindfulness refo
Why reporting your test result is as important as taking a test
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/23/heres-why-reporting-your-test-
Skills Minister visits London South East Colleges to launch CIFE skills report
Sector News
Skills Minister Gillian Keegan MP (@GillianKeegan), has visited London

The report also indicates that those with a private education background are significantly more likely to have gained access to critical internship experience that can often lead to highly-paid graduate jobs. A third (35%) of privately educated graduates have participated in internships during university, but only a quarter (23%) of state-educated graduates.

The report reveals that, in the wake of the economic turmoil created by the global pandemic, graduates increasingly view coding as a route into a secure and well paid career.  For the first time, coding has become the top skill that graduates are looking to learn before heading into the workplace, with double the number of graduates saying they most need to know about coding before entering the world of work - increasing from just 1 in 10 (10%) last year to 1 in 5 (20%) this year.

Commercial awareness is the second most, sought after skill, with 1 in 7 graduates keen to gain more exposure to the business world, something which has been more difficult due to the pandemic. The data revealed that 77% of graduates feel they’ve struggled to connect with employers over the last year.

Despite many employers reducing their office spaces – often permanently – in the last year, Bright Network’s report also shows that graduates are keen to get into the office and take full advantage of informal and social learning opportunities that are difficult to access when working remotely, with only 6% of graduates preferring a fully remote role once in their first job.

James Uffindell, Founder & CEO of Bright Network, commented:

 “This year’s report reveals that the economic impact of the pandemic has exacerbated inequalities around career opportunities for young people, and it must be a priority for employers to address these issues in the year ahead.”

“Despite this, we know that graduates remain cautious but focused on securing a good graduate job, and are always looking for the opportunities to gain the practical skills they need to secure a job after university. The report reinforces the importance of our organisation working closely with employers and universities to ensure all graduates have the opportunity to learn new skills during university, and in their first career role.”

Founded in 2013, James Uffindell wanted to fix a problem. A problem that he saw as one of the biggest in British society: how the brightest graduate talent, regardless of background, connects with the best employment opportunities. 

What Do Graduates Want 2021/2022? Building a New Tomorrow is the sixth annual report that Bright Network has released to ensure that employers are meeting the needs of tomorrow’s graduates and how to best create those connections. 

Methodology: Survey conducted by Bright Network between 8th January and 2nd February 2021 among 15,185 Bright Network members.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh college unveils innovative wellness hub at £21m facility
Sector News
@colegcambria will be at the heart of a self-care and mindfulness refo
Why reporting your test result is as important as taking a test
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/23/heres-why-reporting-your-test-
Skills Minister visits London South East Colleges to launch CIFE skills report
Sector News
Skills Minister Gillian Keegan MP (@GillianKeegan), has visited London
New Campaign Aims to Create a New Generation of Indiana Jones’
Sector News
Yorkshire-based sister act on a mission to save the world by inspiring
Stockton Riverside College shortlisted at the Tes FE Awards 2021
Sector News
Motivating and inspiring students who have previously failed to make t
Fife College nominated for UK College of the Year award
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been nominated for the prestigious UK
DCG Students Launch Environmental Campaign
Sector News
Three students at Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall land-based a
Major new cohort study to track the pandemic's effect on the life chances of a generation of young people
Sector News
National study to track the pandemic’s effect on year 11 students’
Film and media student works on Netflix hit drama Top Boy
Sector News
A film and media student at Westminster Kingsway College has told of h
Georgie thanks training company who rebuilt confidence
Sector News
A 21-year-old young woman from Carlisle has thanked a local training p
Apprenticeship programme shortlisted for national award
Sector News
An innovative Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) programme which hel
Senior Lecturer to host online workshop in collaboration with BBC Arts and the British Library
Sector News
A Senior Lecturer at Leeds Trinity University has been invited to deli

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5621)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page