Housebuilder Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People

Hard Hat

Housebuilder @KeepmoatHomes Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People 

Top ten national and leading partnership homebuilder Keepmoat Homes is helping young people into employment following a difficult year due to the national pandemic, through a Government programme. 

Keepmoat Homes is supporting the Government’s Kickstart scheme, providing 42 work placements nationwide.  

The Kickstart scheme is designed to support those aged between 16 and 24 who are currently claiming Universal Credit and are at risk of long-term unemployment. Keepmoat Homes has supported the scheme for many years and this year has been successful in gaining approval for 42 placements so far, across a number of roles within the construction sector, from site labourer to office-based roles including sales, commercial, customer care, HR and finance. 

The scheme provides a paid six-month job for under 25s, supporting them to develop the skills and experience needed for permanent work afterwards. During the placement, participants will undertake on-the-job training, along with added support to help them forge a successful career such as computer applications, CV writing, presentation skills and time management, to help boost their confidence. 

Interviews are currently taking place at Keepmoat Homes for Quantity Surveyors, Architectural Technicians and Construction Trainees across their regional teams and on completion, the homebuilder aims to provide the Kickstart participants permanent employment within the company, supply chains or with key partners. 

Debbie Waddington, Group HR Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We appreciate it’s a very difficult time for young people to find employment due to the impact of the national pandemic, and we’re very pleased to be supporting this scheme and helping to open more doors into the construction industry. Our commitment to employing and supporting young people via the Kickstart scheme complements our own business commitment in generating social value in the areas which we serve. 

“As a company we’re driven to support the next generation within the construction industry and placements like these are a great way for people to learn new skills and gain practical hands-on experience which will be valuable for future employment, whilst also gaining an insight into a role that interests them along with the wide variety of career opportunities within the homebuilding sector.”  

Keepmoat Homes has long been committed to trainees and apprentices and this year launched its first ever graduate scheme, designed to attract and develop future leaders who are keen to follow in the footsteps of its CEO who started the industry as a graduate trainee. 

