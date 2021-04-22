How to Build a Remote Team to Support Your Business Success

Remote work has become increasingly popular due to factors like technological advances and COVID-19 stay-at-home measures. From education to media, many industries have moved operations online. If you're looking to grow your business with remote workers, now is a great time to find available talent. That said, hiring and managing a distanced team requires special considerations. Read on to find out how it's done.
Set Up Your Business to Accommodate Remote Hiring and Working
If you haven't already done so, register your business with the relevant government body. The type of business entity you can set up will vary depending on location. According to the Companies House blog, U.K business owners can choose from options like sole trader or partnership, for instance. However, in the United States, a sole trader is a "sole proprietor."
Once your business is registered, you can take steps like applying for an employer identification number, which you will need to hire others. You can also implement tools and technologies needed to accommodate remote teams. Proof Hub provides a list of remote work tools to boost communication and collaboration, like Basecamp and Slack.
Determine What Areas You Need Support In
Once you have the administrative and technical infrastructure in place to handle remote operations, you can start building your remote team. The first step is to define what you need. Business News Daily provides a list of tasks worth outsourcing, from cloud hosting to cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is a serious concern and worth investing in. In the second part of 2020 alone, there were more than 18,000 cyberattacks in the education industry.
Marketing is another job you might want to outsource. Marketing is critical to your business’s success because it attracts new customers. However, it can be time-consuming. You can find niche professionals, including video marketing services specialists, via platforms like Upwork. This gives you the added benefit of being able to read reviews from former clients.
Conduct a Thorough Resume Review and Interview Process
Once you've decided what roles you want to fill remotely, you can start searching for fitting professionals. In addition to browsing online work-for-hire platforms, you can also post jobs proactively seeking talent. Once you have hand-picked a selection of people who meet your criteria in terms of education and experience, interview them. You can do this via video.
The Balance provides tips for interviewing potential employees. You should beware of illegal job interview questions, for example, which may vary depending on the jurisdiction. When setting up an interview, prepare your questions in advance and test your technology, such as your webcam and microphone, beforehand.
Establish a Comprehensive Onboarding Procedure
Once you've selected the people you want to bring onto your remote team, invest some time into onboarding. Bamboo HR explains that this is the process of introducing new hires to the organization, its people, and processes. Workable provides a checklist for onboarding remote workers, including sending HR paperwork digitally, providing a digital employee handbook, and sending a welcome package with branded merchandise.
Whatever type of business you establish, remote workers can help fill gaps in your team and drive success. The above guide can help you hire a remote team, integrate them into your company, and effectively manage them.
