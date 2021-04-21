 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Spring term monitoring inspections – moving forward, despite the challenges

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Chris Jones (@Chris_Ofsted), Director, Corporate Strategy, @Ofstednews, discusses the findings from the spring term monitoring visits:

Schools have had a tough year – to say the least. And, while having children back together under one roof has made the job of educating more straightforward, schools are still facing considerable challenges as they bring pupils back up to speed.

Last term, our inspectors carried out monitoring inspections to schools currently graded inadequate or requires improvement. We carried out most of these visits remotely, though on a few occasions we did go into schools. We held discussions with leaders and staff, as well as with pupils and governors, to find out about how things had been going.

At the end of these inspections, we made just one judgement – whether leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action to provide education in the current circumstances. What we found was largely very encouraging.

Moving forward, despite the challenges

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, many school leaders have still managed to move things on in their schools.

Based on previous inspections, aspects of the curriculum were often an area for improvement in these schools. So, it was good to see so many leaders giving careful thought to improving their curriculum. While the pandemic has understandably slowed things down, development was still taking place, including training for staff.

There was usually more work to be done though. This was often in foundation subjects, where curriculum thinking and planning tended to lag behind maths and English. And now, of course, schools are dealing with the challenges of children having had very different experiences to each other during the three national lockdowns. This has some serious implications for planning and delivering the curriculum.

Reading, reading, reading

In all of our spring term inspections, we looked at how well schools were developing their teaching of reading, including through remote education. The primary schools we inspected had rightly prioritised developing the teaching of reading, even if some had not achieved what they needed to yet. They had trained staff, thought about the best resources to use and had often bought new reading schemes and books.

In most primary schools, phonics teaching had continued, both on site and remotely during lockdown. Schools were often finding it tricky to teach phonics remotely though, particularly for the weakest readers. Many primary schools were giving pupils access to online books and libraries, and some to physical books, to keep reading going while they were at home. One school had created a library in a bike shed, for example, so that children could exchange their books at agreed times without having to go into the building.

Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloeâ€™s success
Sector News
@BordersCollege - â€œWith the right support and hard work anyone can a
COVID-19 Was Ultimate â€˜Stress Testâ€™ for Ethics & Compliance Programs, Says Annual LRN Report
Sector News
COVID-19 proved to be the ultimate â€œstress testâ€ for ethics and co
College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub
Sector News
@colegcambria is motoring towards the launch of a revolutionary electr

However, we also found that some parents needed more guidance than schools provided to help their children with reading at home. Older primary pupils who could not read well were not always given the support they needed to keep improving either.

There was a mixed picture in secondary schools. Some schools had included whole class reading as part of their ‘form time’ in remote education sessions, or set expectations that pupils should read daily. Some had provided online books. But for pupils who struggled to read, there tended to be little, if any, reading work going on unless they were actually attending school. Reading was an area that inspectors sometimes asked secondary schools to work on further.

Two girls at primary school sit at a desk, writing in their books

Keeping motivated

Our inspections show that in the third national lockdown, there has been wide variation in the numbers of vulnerable children and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) attending school.

Some schools had almost all of these pupils in, whereas others had very small numbers. We heard from leaders who were going out of their way to encourage children to come into school, so that they could provide them with the support that they needed. We also heard that parents were sometimes too worried to send their children in.

We also know that some vulnerable pupils and those with SEND have not been getting on well with remote education at home – although this is true of other children too.

Keeping motivated has been a struggle for almost every child. Schools told us that even children who had been motivated at first, had ‘switched off’ completely by the end of the third lockdown.

Getting online

While keeping children motivated has been a huge challenge for schools, access to remote education is also an important factor in determining how much they have learned or missed over the last term, much of which was spent in lockdown.

We know from our own research, and others’, that not all children have access to computers at home. Some children take part in live lessons by using their phones or a parent’s phone. Some have no access at all.

Remote education does not have to be delivered online. However, the reality is that it often is. As a result, children not being able to take part in, for example, live lessons has been a problem for some families – although there have been efforts to address this.

We know that many children with SEND have struggled with remote education too, as have some who speak English as an additional language. The Office for National Statistics published a home schooling study last year, which showed that having a very young sibling at home was having an impact on the time younger children spent learning remotely. This is because their parents simply had less time to help them.

Thinking towards the summer term

Leaders have been working hard to understand what children have learned and what they have missed out on over the last few months. However, this will depend, in part, on how good their assessment processes were while children were being educated remotely. Leaders will be carrying this through into the summer term, ensuring that their curriculum is able to fill the gaps and focus on what children need to learn in order for children to be successful next year.

As we’ve already said, for the rest of the summer term, we will mainly carry out our inspection activity on site. By going back on site, those schools currently graded inadequate and requires improvement and that are showing significant improvement will have the opportunity to get a new grade rather than another monitoring visit.

At the end of the spring term, we piloted changes to inspection methods to take account of the challenges raised by COVID-19. We published an updated set of education inspection framework handbooks earlier this week.

Chris Jones

You may also be interested in these articles:

Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloe’s success
Sector News
@BordersCollege - “With the right support and hard work anyone can a
COVID-19 Was Ultimate ‘Stress Test’ for Ethics & Compliance Programs, Says Annual LRN Report
Sector News
COVID-19 proved to be the ultimate “stress test” for ethics and co
College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub
Sector News
@colegcambria is motoring towards the launch of a revolutionary electr
University of the Arts London publishes Anti-racism action plan and sets demanding target for BAME staff representation.
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has today (21 Apr) published its
New Tall Building Fire Safety X SFJ Awards training partnership improving standards & saving lives
Sector News
A new partnership between Tall Building Fire Safety Limited (@fire_tal
Sommet Education acquiring majority stake in Invictus Education Group
Sector News
Sommet Education (@SommetEdu), the worldwide network of first-class hi
Preparing the workforce of tomorrow: Kaplan launches Digital Apprenticeship standards 2.0
Sector News
@KaplanUK - When the new Apprenticeship standards were launched in 201
The Russell Group’s statement of principles on universities protecting freedom of speech
Sector News
The @RussellGroup’s statement of principles on universities protecti
EdTech offers solution to level the playing field for digitally excluded students
Sector News
EdTech company @KajeetUK offers solution to level the playing field fo
Housebuilder Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People
Sector News
Housebuilder @KeepmoatHomes Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People T
How much can you expect to earn in these public sector roles?
Sector News
Whether you’re beginning your career or thinking about a change of i
Delivering meaningful experiences of the workplace
Sector News
@CareermapNews is proud to announce that we have been commissioned by

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloe’s success 14 hours 31 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub 14 hours 35 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis is attending Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing). 15 hours 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5609)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page