Jobs 22 secures major DWP contract to deliver Restart employability programme in East Central England

Details
Restart employability programme

Programme ends to secure 40,000 job starts of next 4 years

Jobs 22 - a new joint venture created by social business Catch22 and Australian provider of human service and skills, Angus Knight – has been awarded a major contract as part of the Department for Work and Pensions’ Restart Programme.

The Restart programme as a whole will provide intensive and tailored support to over 1 million unemployed people and help them find work in England and Wales. Jobs 22 will be providing employability support for job seekers in East Central England – covering the East Midlands, Lincolnshire, Bedfordshire, Luton and Stoke and Staffordshire

The Jobs 22 contract runs for 4.5 years from July 2021, with the aim of securing jobs for around 40,000 people and is worth more than £200m.

Chris Wright, Chief Executive of Catch22;

“Unemployment levels remain high and there is a desperate need to work with individuals and with national and local businesses to open up meaningful job opportunities. This is even more vital as the economy reopens, and in some cases refocus. Jobs 22’s approach is on the individual; supporting those facing barriers to work in the broadest sense to ensure that they have the confidence and skills required to enter meaningful, sustainable work – not just short-term placements.”

All candidates coming to Jobs 22 will:

  • Be allocated a designated Jobs 22 Employment Coach
  • Be given immediate access to the Jobs 22 Employment Centre App – where they can see real-time vacancies, match their skills to local jobs and access the over 1500 learning modules
  • Have regular virtual and face to face meeting with their Employment Coach
  • Create an action plan with their Coach that is reviewed regularly
  • Have access to a wealth of local support around health, personal and development needs
  • Receive in-work support once they’ve secured a job

Duncan Angus, Founder Angus Knight Group;

“Jobs 22, although a new entrant to the market, will be there to assist and support people quickly re-enter the work force during this crisis.  Jobs22 is different as it brings together the strengths of both the commercial and not for profit sectors to get Britain working again.  We are very proud of this opportunity to infuse meaning and purpose into over 40,000 people’s lives by assisting them into long-term work with our innovative and customer centric approach.” 

C-Learning Announces the Appointment of Steven Hope as Chief Executive Officer
Sector News
@C_learning_net Announces the Appointment of @hope_steven as Chief Exe
Maximus UK secures major contracts to deliver Government’s Restart programme
Sector News
More than 250,000 people will receive tailored support to overcome bar
WCG first college group to be granted duo of degree awarding powers
Sector News
WCG (@WCollegeGroup) has become the first college group in the country
Itchen College Student Daisy Pusey Creates Children's Book
Sector News
Itchen College (@ItchenCollege) student Daisy Pusey has created an inc
Covid has created a U-shaped crisis as majority of young adults and pensioners stopped working
Sector News
#IntergenerationalAudit - @ResFoundation warns of a lost ‘covid gene
It’s time to celebrate the stories behind the rainbow with the Queer Student Awards
Sector News
A new annual awards celebration, taking place virtually on Thursday 1s
UK Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education visits Uganda
Sector News
The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Educat
ICE Campus creates over 200 placements for young jobseekers
Sector News
Caerphilly’s Innovation Centre for Enterprise (ICE), has created 213
Welsh college unveils innovative wellness hub at £21m facility
Sector News
@colegcambria will be at the heart of a self-care and mindfulness refo
Why reporting your test result is as important as taking a test
Sector News
Following the successful reopening of schools in March, teachers, pupi
Labour leader pledges to back opportunities for young people to earn and learn as new data exposes Conservatives’ failure to deliver on promises for young people
Sector News
@Labour Leader, Keir Starmer, is today [Monday] pledging to back oppor
Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield launch investment company
Sector News
The Universities of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds), Manchester (@OfficialUoM

Catch22
Catch22 has published a new article: Jobs 22 secures major DWP contract to deliver Restart employability programme in East Central England 5 minutes ago
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has published a new article: C-Learning Announces the Appointment of Steven Hope as Chief Executive Officer 1 hour 35 minutes ago
Catch22
Catch22 had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 36 minutes ago

We’re excited to announce that @Jobs22ltd, a joint venture from Catch22 and Angus Knight, has been selected to prov… https://t.co/gCIzTMu61l
View Original Tweet

