Walsall College training programme partnership leads jobseekers into new healthcare careers

@Walsall_College - A new initiative to support unemployed people across Walsall into work in the health sector is proving a huge success.

Leading Midland’s housing provider whg has joined forces with Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and Walsall College in a project that sees entry level Walsall NHS Healthcare jobs channelled through a whg recruitment team.

As part of the project, local unemployed jobseekers enrol on an NHS sector training course with Walsall College.  This pre-employment course has been developed specifically for the health trust and aims to give participants the knowledge, skills and expertise to apply for a range of NHS positions.

The course includes an overview of working in the NHS, work experience, employability skills and a guaranteed interview on successful completion.

So far 30 unemployed customers have secured roles at Walsall Manor Hospital as NHS support service assistants and clinical support workers.

Julie Haywood, director of community investment at whg, said: “Through working closely with our customers and communities we understand the challenges and barriers that some people face to employment. This bespoke partnership approach empowers residents with low aspirations to develop their confidence, skills and knowledge to maximise their chances of success when applying for NHS positions.

“We have had some amazing success stories and are thrilled that so many of our unemployed customers have been offered jobs through our partnership with the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, Walsall College and the Department of Work and Pensions.”

Daren Fradgley, acting chief executive at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “It is so important for us to work with our partners to maximise as many opportunities as possible for our Walsall communities.
“To be able to encourage ambition, boost confidence and enhance skills in this way helps us to develop our workforce for the benefit of the people who use our services and we’re really proud to have played our part in such a success story.”

James Norris, Assistant Principal at Walsall College added: “We know that many individuals can find the process of looking for work and applying for roles overwhelming. Our pre-employment programmes are ideal for these people. We help them across specific hurdles, such as a lack of recent experience or interview practice so they can go further.

“Having received over 200 enquiries about this programme, we know that there are many more out there looking to boost their career prospects. We look forward to supporting these jobseekers and others across our communities hoping to join the healthcare sector in future.”

Over two-weeks, participants received an overview of the specific skills and knowledge relating to the health care sector. Following job interviews, the applicants secured roles.

