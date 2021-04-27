 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The mentor plays a unique role in an apprenticeâ€™s journey: help Skills for Health Meet the Mentors!

Details
Hits: 116
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Meet the mentor banner

@skillsforhealth - Being a healthcare apprentice ‘mentor’ is no easy feat. This is someone who supports the apprentice’s development in the workplace from the very beginning of their new role - they may also be called a manager or supervisor in some settings. They help coach and lead our nation’s healthcare apprentices in building their approach, rapport, teamwork, integrity, positivity, and professionalism, whilst also imparting subject-matter expertise, company procedures and ways of working. More often than not, this close relationship will be ongoing for the full duration of the apprenticeship, helping them to achieve their full potential.

It is very easy to see then, why the mentor performs a unique role in the life of an apprentice, and why this is frequently reflected in the appreciation an apprentice shares for them, attributing this to their achievement. Yet, while the integral contribution apprentice’s make is quite rightly recognised across healthcare organisations today, what is perhaps less widely celebrated is this key supporting role the mentor plays in their success.

Consequently, Skills for Health, together with partners Health Apprenticeships Standards Online (HASO) want to understand more about what it means to fill these big shoes, as a colleague, role model, leader, and teacher? Essentially, being the key to the apprentice’s entire experience. And their Meet the Mentors online series is now open to help them find out!

As the Sector Skills Council for Health, Skills for Health have always looked to shine a light on the UK’s healthcare apprentices, championing this vital route into the sector and celebrating the diversity of opportunity and value they bring to the workforce. Over the last year, the impact apprentices have made has only strengthened, as they all stepped up to play an enormous part in the COVID-19 response, and they could not have done so without their mentors supporting them. 

So, after Skills for Health’s much welcomed 2020 Meet the Apprentice online series, in collaboration with HASO, where they celebrated and gained an insight into the rising stars of the NHS, this year they are keen to Meet the Mentors behind them.

Apprentice mentors commonly say that mentoring others is one of the most rewarding things they have ever done in their career. Yet, supporting an apprentice can be challenging. Things don’t always go smoothly. Nevertheless, there will be countless times that a mentor’s guidance will prove pivotal in the apprentice’s journey.

Two people injured as 'shots fired' outside Crawley College
Sector News
Crawley College Incident: 26/04/2021 27/04/21, 15:15: We continue to a
UK consumers want businesses to support education above all in the post-Covid recovery
Sector News
The pandemic has made consumers much more likely to buy from businesse
College Shortlisted for Top Award
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been shortlisted in this yearâ

If you’re a mentor, or have been recently, Skills for Health want to hear your experiences with a short survey. Tell them of the benefits, the challenges, the opportunities and the successes, plus what tips you might have for people who want to get involved.

Your story will be published in their online series and shared across both @SkillsforHealth and @HASOEngland Twitter accounts, helping them continue to champion not only the invaluable contribution apprentices make up and down the country but also the vital role their mentors play, encouraging even more colleagues to follow in these important footsteps, building the future of our NHS.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Two people injured as 'shots fired' outside Crawley College
Sector News
Crawley College Incident: 26/04/2021 27/04/21, 15:15: We continue to a
UK consumers want businesses to support education above all in the post-Covid recovery
Sector News
The pandemic has made consumers much more likely to buy from businesse
Supergroup who missed out on playing at Olympic Games return to rehearsals after lockdown restrictions are lifted
Sector News
MUSICALLY gifted youngsters from the East Midlands who missed out on a
College Shortlisted for Top Award
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been shortlisted in this yearâ
â€˜Constructing the Future â€“ Buildings, People & Planetâ€™
Sector News
@NPTCGroup presents first in series of original talks, â€˜Constructing
The opening of Boltonâ€™s pioneering training source is set to influence employment rates further
Sector News
Leading national Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider, Qube Lea
Nation Council Chair vacancies: Help shape the future of construction skills
Sector News
The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) has Nation Council
UCU to hold public meeting on fighting Warwickshire College Group closures
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) will hold a public meeting nex
Beyond Skills: Capabilities could bridge the skills gap for UK business
Sector News
Why the time to tackle the capability gap is now Avado, the profession
University provides free A-Level resources and video lectures to schools
Sector News
A-Level students across the UK are set to benefit from the latest roun
Londonâ€™s colleges call on Mayor hopefuls to prioritise the cityâ€™s skills for the future
Sector News
Avoiding a â€˜lost generationâ€™ must be a top priority for the cityâ€
BPS World Is Changing Lives Alongside The Progress Group
Sector News
Global recruitment partner, BPS World (@bps_world), has announced a f

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Skills for Health
Skills for Health has published a new article: The mentor plays a unique role in an apprenticeâ€™s journey: help Skills for Health Meet the Mentors! 24 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 39 minutes ago

RT @FENews: New Campaign Aims to Create a New Generation of Indiana Jonesâ€™: Yorkshire-based sister act on a mission to save the world by inâ€¦
View Original Tweet

Berkshire College of Agriculture - updated event, Berkshire College of Agriculture May Open Evening 2 hours 2 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5637)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page