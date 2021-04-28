 
New forward-thinking End-Point Assessment Organisation DNA Skills launches today

Guiding apprentices to be life-ready 

Today (28 Apr) marks the launch of DNA Skills, another step in the right direction for SCL (@SCLeducation) to reinforce the positive impact on the communities they work in.

Guiding apprentices to be life-ready, DNA Skills is a new forward-thinking End-Point Assessment Organisation which forms the fourth division of the SCL Education Group, meaning it is backed by 20 years’ experience and an ever-growing industry presence.

DNA Skills delivers specialist end-point assessment in the world of sport, with a unique focus on creating strong, collaborative partnerships which enables a better learning experience and empowers learners to achieve more than just a qualification.

So what is End-Point Assessment?

EPA takes place at the end of an apprenticeship, or the gateway, and is an assessment that must be passed in order for a learner to complete a programme successfully. Depending on the apprenticeship standard, there are different assessment elements which must be taken, each of which are designed to ensure the apprentice meets the required level of knowledge, behaviour and skill-based criteria, as set out in the standard.

What DNA Skills brings to the table is a new approach to End-Point Assessment. More than just an assessment organisation and trusted partner, DNA Skills are focussed on guiding and shaping learning to unlock people’s potential. They combine a focus on apprentices' wellbeing, motivation and attitude with delivering the highest End-Point Assessment standards and service.

We are genuinely passionate about the experience and opportunities that we can create for people and we believe our partnership and apprentice-centred approach will give those individuals the best chance to succeedexplains Chris Barnes, General Manager.

Our culture defines us, and will define our products and service. We now cannot wait to start working and collaborating with other like-minded organisations and teams, to provide the apprentices we serve with the best possible experience”.

The launch of DNA Skills represents SCL Education Group’s entrance into the End-Point Assessment space and to lead them in this venture, a forward-thinking management team has been assembled. As Chair of the DNA Skills board, Sarah Edmonds has been involved in the regulated awarding industry at a senior and strategic level for almost 20 years, most recently as non-executive Director of the Federation of Awarding Bodies. General Manager, Chris Barnes, boasts a broad industry and leadership experience spanning 16 years. Jade Davies, Head of Quality & Compliance, and Steffan Thomas, Head of Product & Assessment Development, bring indepth knowledge and a shared passion for high-end learner experience.

The demand for and popularity of apprenticeships is continuing to grow in 2021. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has placed apprenticeships at the foreground of his plan to boost job opportunities as the UK emerges from the pandemic. In his recently announced budget, he unveiled a £126m increase in expenditure on traineeships and incentive payments for firms who take on apprentices. DNA Skills’ launch comes at an opportune moment to leverage this upward trend in the industry.

Announcing the news, Brad Rushton, Group Managing Director said

“we are extremely excited to launch DNA Skills, the latest business division to form part of the SCL Education Group. As we continue to develop our offering and position the Group as a leader within our industry, DNA Skills will allow us to further expand our influence on the ‘lifelong learning journey’ and increase our ability to unlock potential”.

