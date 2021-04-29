 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

School leaver recruitment bounces back, new report

Details
Hits: 757
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive at the ISE

The majority of the UK’s top student employers have stabilised or increased recruitment this year, according to the Institute of Student Employers (@IoSEorg). 

The survey of 135 student employers responsible for recruiting thousands of young people each year found that almost a third (31%) are increasing school leaver recruitment from last year and 57% are hiring the same number. Meanwhile 11% have cut recruitment, which is a 44% drop in the number reporting shrinkage last year. 

Employers are also hiring more graduates. While nearly half (48%) are recruiting the same number of graduates as last year, 36% are hiring more with 18% increasing their intake by at least 10%.  

Just 16% have cut graduate vacancies compared to last year when recruitment was scaled-down by 44% of employers due to the pandemic*. However, this year there is considerable shrinkage in retail and FMCG with 38% cutting graduate recruitment. 

Opportunities for students to gain work experience will also be more widely available, although much of this activity will take place virtually. More than half (56%) of employers are recruiting the same number of interns as last year and 24% are hiring more. Only a fifth have cut opportunities this year, compared to the 38% in 2020. 

While the student recruitment market is recovering, the way it operates will be different. Employers were asked how student recruitment, such as interviews, assessment centres and work experience, would be run this year. The majority reported that a blended approach rather than fully online or face-to-face would be taken.  

Employers were also asked about their confidence in the future. While they were optimistic about the future of their organisation and that the worst of the pandemic is over, they were less positive about the economic crisis and that there are enough opportunities for young people in particular. 

Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive at the ISE said:

“Employers are optimistic that we’re reaching the end of the pandemic, but not that the economic crisis is over. However, early indicators show that the market is on the upturn and there will be more employment opportunities for young people this year. Whilst the jobs market remains tough, students need to keep working on their skills and engaging with employers. 

“Student recruitment and development will operate differently. Two years ago the majority of how we recruited and developed young people was largely in person and nobody is talking about going back to this. The crisis has forced more employers to adopt technology and we’re already seeing a more permanent shift to online and blended techniques as they realise the benefits. People are looking for new and different models rather than reverting to what they know.”  

Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) was recognised for its skills-led stud
Be your very best with Boxing Academy
Sector News
A successful Yorkshire boxing academy helping talented athletes be the
Students given boost to enter financial sector
Sector News
Two business students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCol

*The proportion of employers reporting that their hiring was shrinking or growing in 2020 and 2021

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) was recognised for its skills-led stud
Be your very best with Boxing Academy
Sector News
A successful Yorkshire boxing academy helping talented athletes be the
Care experienced students receive bags of support from Fife College
Sector News
Care Experienced students at Fife College (@fifecollege) have received
Zurich offers free mental health tool to UK Education sector
Sector News
Zurich Resilience Solutions, part of Zurich Insurance Group has today
Deadlines confirmed for second phase of EQA transition
Sector News
Key dates have been confirmed for the second phase of external quality
Global Chip Shortage Poses Massive Security Threat - Experts Warn
Sector News
Semiconductor shortage could weaken security across the UK with NHS/He
Students given boost to enter financial sector
Sector News
Two business students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCol
MCA and CMI launch new Chartered Management Consultant Award (ChMC)
Sector News
Over 600 Consultants, Business and Government leaders attended the new
Nous Group acquires Cubane Consulting to create leading global higher education services business
Sector News
International management consultancy Nous Group (@NousGroup) has acqui
Greater Manchester Combined Authority Joins Coalition To Combat UK Digital Skills Gap
Sector News
GMCA joins 141 organisations in the FutureDotNow coalition to tackle U
Firms helping vulnerable during pandemic recognised in Dragon Awards
Sector News
An app which mobilised volunteers to shop for vulnerable people during
Updating and preserving sustainable skills for generations to come
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IFATEched)

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Be your very best with Boxing Academy 6 hours 35 minutes ago
Newcastle College
Newcastle College has published a new article: Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives 6 hours 58 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 43 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield launch investment company: The Universities of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds), Manche…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5647)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page