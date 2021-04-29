GCSEPod wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

Recognition for #EdTech company’s work supporting schools during the pandemic

Leading EdTech firm, GCSEPod, has today been awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2021 in the category of International Trade. The award recognises their work to provide students preparing for their GCSE and IGCSE exams across the world with tailored resources that consolidate subject knowledge, accelerate progress and most importantly reduce workload.

The firm has also played a central role during Covid in helping learning continue throughout the last year, with record numbers of students accessing content. GCSEPod provides access to over 1 million students across over 40 countries.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is an awards programme for British businesses that excel in international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility. The award is granted annually and is valid for five years. Previous winners of the award include Babbasa; a social enterprise which helps students from disadvantaged backgrounds find employment, and Evidence Based Education, which offers an innovative teacher training programme.

In the last decade GCSEPod has expanded its profile internationally, initially via a partnership with the British Council where the company began to build its reputation. International growth has exceeded expectations with over 1,700 schools using GCSEPod across the world. GCSEPod is a member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME).

Closer to home, GCSEPod offers 28 different subjects to students. The ‘pods’ are short sharp video downloads (between 3-5 minutes long) which students can access from any device at any hour of the day.

GCSEPod engages students in a way that encourages confidence and self-belief as students are empowered to take control of their own learning and see for themselves where they can improve, while teachers can monitor and guide a student’s learning using the resources.

GCSEPod is unique in the market as it provides an assessment area called ‘Check and Challenge’ which provides scaffolded support for students preparing for exams. The organisation has seen a huge surge in usage during the pandemic and even opened up access to all students as they look to prepare for their transition to GCSE and sixth form as well as working to support the BBC to deliver their daily lessons.

Co-founder and Director of GCSEPod Anthony Coxon said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire team to help pupils keep learning throughout the last year both at home and internationally. It has been a privilege to help teenagers around the world take charge of their learning and their futures, and we look forward to supporting them for years to come.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) was recognised for its skills-led stud Sector News A successful Yorkshire boxing academy helping talented athletes be the Sector News Two business students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCol

“Blended learning is here to stay - despite pupils returning to schools we cannot go back to the old model of learning only being delivered in-person. Better access to online material is key to closing the attainment gap and cannot be ignored. We are working tirelessly to ensure that GCSEPod can provide more students with the innovative and informative lessons and wider learning, however they want to digest it

Caroline Wright, BESA Director General said:

‘The Queen’s Awards for International Trade is the pinnacle of exporting achievement. Learners in schools around the globe are inspired by GCSEPod’s engaging and vibrant digital curriculum content thanks to the outstanding work of the fantastic team led by Anthony Coxon and Ian Thompson.

I am absolutely delighted that GCSEPod’s outstanding exporting efforts have been acknowledged with the receipt of the Queen’s Award for International Trade today. As active BESA members and participants in numerous successful BESA international events and trade missions I look forward to seeing GCSEPod continue to go from strength to strength internationally.’

Nicola, Teacher, Laude The Lady Elizabeth Senior School, Spain said:

"Absolutely outstanding resource for our large International School here in Spain"

Ambreen Ansari, Business Studies and Accounting High School Teacher, GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah, UAE said:

“A quick, one stop, highly customized, relevant, professional, user friendly and convenient app. One of the best teaching resources for secondary students”

CEO at Council of British International Schools (COBIS), Colin Bell said:

‘Wonderful news to hear of GCSEPod’s Queen's Award win – which is great and timely recognition of the impact the business is making internationally. Many of our schools use their resource, with their students and teachers finding it of great benefit.’