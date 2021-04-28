Dad lands new career start at Lancashire manufacturer to accelerate adoption of digital technologies

A Lancaster dad has kickstarted his technology career at Lancashire manufacturing business Inscape Interiors, after completing digital skills training with IN4.0 Group (@IN40Group).

Ben Dale, 27, joined the IN4.0 Academy’s 12-week specialist digital skills training programme and after qualifying as an AWS Cloud Practitioner, he was supported by IN4.0 into a job at Inscape Interiors in Chorley, as technology administrator.

He started at Inscape in October 2020, where he is supporting with accelerating manufacturing automation processes and managing multiple projects involving software, data management and cyber security.

Lancaster-based Ben gained a blend of technical AWS cloud expertise with practical career skills such as interviewing and CV writing, to help prepare him for his role at Inscape, a manufacturing joinery company with over 25 years of experience working in the commercial construction industry.

During his time at the IN4.0 Academy, Ben completed an industry project with BAE Systems and supported its Factory of the Future project, which gave him a valuable insight into the advanced manufacturing and technology sector.

Prior to the academy, the dad of two felt the stress and pressure of job seeking during the pandemic and planning out his career path after completing a master’s in chemistry at Lancaster University.

Ben said: “I’ve got a young family and I wanted to settle down in a stable career in Lancashire, so the digital sector seemed like a safe area to be in, particularly after the impact of Covid-19, there’s still a huge demand for it.

“I’ve always been interested in a digital career, but I didn’t really have the skills or the background to pursue it.

“My confidence was boosted by the academy and without IN4.0’s support, I think I would still struggle to get the kind of job in data and cloud computing that I wanted. Moving into a digital career was made possible by IN4.0 and has helped me to get a job I really want.”

The fully funded course offers training and benefits worth over £6,000, including a guaranteed interview with employers.

Led by Blackburn entrepreneur Mo Isap, IN4.0 has offices at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and is already working with employers across the North West, who are benefiting from ‘work-ready’ graduates from diverse backgrounds to help undertake industrial projects and drive digital transformation within their businesses.

Mo Isap, CEO of IN4.0 Group, said: “Being Lancashire born and bred, I made a commitment to nurture local talent and activate the spirit of collaboration to enable local manufacturers like Inscape to adopt digital technology, and this mission has created a perfect storm, illustrating the power of Lancashire.”

Paul Mills, Strategy Director of Inscape Interiors, said: “From a personality perspective, Ben is a perfect fit for us and has integrated into the company extremely well. While technically, he is really starting to find his feet and work with us on projects that will deliver some significant time and cost savings.

“Our relationship with IN4.0 has had a very significant impact on Inscape, we now know that there is a technology-based resource and expertise that’s very much on our doorstep which provides a whole range of services. They have also helped guide us through the recruitment process and have found us Ben, a really talented graduate to join the Inscape team and drive forward our digital transformation.”

Mo added: “This is the perfect example of how collaborations between universities, SMEs, large enterprise, government investment and local talent can really help make a difference and drive digital transformation in the region. I’m really proud of how the IN4.0 team and our partners have come together to support incredible local graduates like Ben on their journey into employment and ambitions for a career as cloud and digital engineers.

“Ben will be further accelerating digital transformation for an SME manufacturing business that is not only going to increase its productivity but will further help Lancashire in its economic prosperity.”

Applications are now open for the next IN4.0 Academy and Lancashire residents can sign up here.



The programme is part of the Fast Track Fund, supported by Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership and Greater Manchester Combined Authority, and funded by the Department for Education Digital Bootcamp Fund to address the digital skills gaps across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.