Westminster Kingsway College students scoop Camden Youth Awards

Westminster Kingsway College students scoop Camden Youth Awards

Four students from Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) have been named among the winners of this year’s Camden Youth Awards.

Orla McLaughlin, Marquis Coker, Shorif Miah and Nilton Pimenta received their awards from actor Eliza Butterworth during a virtual ceremony on 27 April.

The awards presented by Camden Council recognise and celebrate amazing work by young people, youth workers and youth services in the borough.

Orla, 17, received the Young Carer Award, presented to a young person who has managed to juggle caring for someone in their family with work or education.

She said: “I’ve cared for my mum all my life and in the last six months I’ve started caring for my grandma because her health is deteriorating fast. I’ve never been the type to complain about it because I honestly thought it was normal, and I’ll go to the world and back for my mum and my family. This award means a lot because I don’t usually get recognition for it.

“I grew up very fast because of what I do. To all the other people who are doing the same thing as me, I just want to say give yourself a big pat on the back. Even though you might not get as much recognition, what you are doing does make a big difference.”

Marquis, 18, was presented with the New Creatives Award, for a young person who has shared their passion for the arts with friends and the wider community.

Marquis, who has physical and learning disabilities, teamed up with his friend Tommy Edwards to create podcasts on topics including sport, politics and health including the pandemic.

Accepting the award on his behalf, Will Davies, Learning Support Assistant at WestKing, said: “Marquis was really, really chuffed to be getting the New Creatives Award. He’d like to express his thanks to everybody involved with the award, so thank you very much indeed.”

Shorif, 25, received the Young Volunteer Award, for a young person who has spent time working for the benefit of residents in Camden, such as supporting the vulnerable, local groups or fundraising.

Despite having physical and learning disabilities, he has helped run various activities and given advice and encouragement to young people aged 11-19 at Somers Town Youth Club.

Senior Youth Worker Joanne Peet described Shorif as “an amazing young man” who has never let his disability hinder his determination to fulfil his potential and be a role model to his peers.

Nilton, 18, received the Camden Spotlight Award, presented to a young person who has provided help and support to a group of people at their place of education or in the community.

He was elected as a Student Governor this academic year and has inspired other WestKing students by sharing his experience as a gay man to promote equality and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

Nilton said: “I want to thank everybody for all the support you have offered me in being able to secure this amazing achievement. It is undeniably a pleasure to be able to support all the student groups and lift morale during these really tough times.”

Twelve awards were presented in total from nominations across the borough that were judged by Camden Council’s Integrated Youth Support Service team.

Eve Stickler, Director of Early Intervention and Prevention at Camden Council, who hosted the ceremony, said: “I want to congratulate everyone, not just the winners of the awards, but all the nominees in this extraordinary year.

“Young people have been amazing this year, and I’ve been knocked out by the commitment that they and their youth organisations have made to keep going and make sure they have the best possible time while keeping safe.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to say thank you, to recognise what they have all been doing and their achievements.”

Laura Elliott, Head of Learner Services at WestKing, said: “Congratulations to Orla, Marquis and Nilton on being named among the winners of this year’s Camden Youth Awards.

“Their hard work and dedication has been rightly recognised at a time of much uncertainty due to the pandemic. Well done to all of them on their fantastic and well-deserved achievements.”

Marquis and Nilton were also among the winners in this year’s Jack Petchey Achievement Awards.

