BMet Junior Content Producer Apprenticeship scores 10 out of 10!

Employers across a range of industries and sectors in the region are boosting their business creativity with the help of multi skilled apprentices from BMet College (@BMetC).
Since the Junior Content Producer Apprenticeship was first delivered at BMet’s James Watt College three years ago, a variety of businesses have benefitted from the expertise of students.
A 100% student pass rate – way above the 72% national benchmark – further reinforces the top-class abilities of the apprentices who are helping enhance creative areas such as marketing, media production and graphic design within organisations.
James Watt College is one of few West Midlands FE institutions, that is running the new apprenticeship standard programme. Through it, apprentices benefit from a mixture of college and work place-based learning.
The programme typically takes 16 months to complete and is designed to develop students’ experience across a variety of creative areas, that help drive business production.
As well as gaining practical and theoretical based experience, all apprentices must complete an end point assessment, that is externally assessed to demonstrate their overall proficiency.
At the end of the programme, all BMet apprentices demonstrated competencies in over 50 knowledge, skills and behaviours, that they put into practice during their apprenticeship and beyond.
The feedback from apprentices on the programme has been positive.
Speaking of her experience on the Junior Content Producer Apprenticeship course with BMet, Creative Industries Network and 4 Community Trust, Katelyn said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the apprenticeship. I loved attending college and learning even more about media and how it can affect people.
“My tutor and a college counsellor were always willing to listen to me and support me whenever I needed it. I also made many friends whilst on my course and keep in touch with them all.
“I still work for 4 Community Trust through a digital marketing agency. I am also in the process of starting a level 6 Apprenticeship with Stafford University.”
Speaking of his experience with BMet and DPD postal delivery services, Tarren said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on this apprenticeship. I got to get involved in a variety of interesting projects, including creating videos, radio adverts and e-learning solutions within the sales team, which helped increase my knowledge and skills.
“It was also great to find out about the amazing opportunities that other apprentices on the course were involved in!”
Despite changes to learning during Covid 19 lockdowns, including having to adjust to working online and not always having access to certain college facilities, the student success rate has soared.
The flexibility of the delivery of the employer-led Junior Content Producer course that is tailored towards learner needs, also means that apprentices gained creative skills that were relevant to their career goals and needs.
Adrian Baker, Junior Content Producer Apprenticeship Course Leader at James Watt College said: “To discover that not only have all of our apprentices passed, but officially exceeded the national average, is fantastic news. We are so proud of our apprentices and all they have achieved. A huge thank you also to the employers we have worked with this year for all their support.
“Through our Junior Content Producer Apprenticeship, students have the opportunity to learn the theoretical application of media and content production.
“We adopt a holistic approach and do all we can to ensure that everyone acquires a wide range of skills, that can be used within the creative sector.”