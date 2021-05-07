 
Coventry College student set to release music single on national airwaves

Coventry College

A Coventry College (@coventrycollege) student with hopes of becoming a professional singer-songwriter is preparing to launch her first ever single on the national airwaves.

Unique James, from Holbrooks, will see her song - called Lockdown Love - released on Radio 1Xtra, as well as on BBC Music Introducing during June.

The single - which is a mixture of RnB and pop and also features Leamington rapper C2 - was written by the 19-year-old during the latest lockdown, and explores the impact of lockdown on relationships and mental health.

Unique, who studies Travel and Tourism at Coventry College, said:

“I have always wanted to become a singer-songwriter, and this single is my first big step towards trying to achieve that goal.

“The song itself was easy to write - as it is based on my own personal experiences - and I can’t wait for everyone to be able to hear it.

“Lockdown has given me a lot of time to not just reflect, but to also dedicate some time to creating a single that carves out my own identity as an artist, and shows off my range of singing ability.

“While my dream is to be a professional singer-songwriter I also know that I have to have a plan B incase things don’t go according to plan.

“Travel is another passion of mine, and being able to study towards a qualification in this sector at Coventry College means I have another career path to fall back on, and the tutors have been really supportive.”

Lockdown Love’s video has a romantic feel about it after being shot on the scenic grounds of Coombe Abbey was also shot on the grounds of Coombe Abbey Park, while the single itself was recorded at the premises of FRIDAYS - a community project for young people  in the city.

Janine Sansom is Unique’s tutor at Coventry College, and is tipping her student to go far.

Janine added: “Unique stood out as a talented character from the start of the course, and she is a fantastic role model for other students.

“If her application and hard working attitude is anything to go by, then I would not be surprised to see her making the big time in the near future.”

Lockdown Love can be heard on Spotify later next month.

