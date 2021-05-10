 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Five things you didn’t know about mental health support in schools and colleges

Details
Hits: 278
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

Today (10 May) is the start of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek in the UK and to mark it, @EducationGovUK have announced that thousands of children and young people will benefit from better support and expert advice in school and college.

The support is thanks to a new £17 million package of mental health support designed to help children and young people recover from the challenges of the pandemic.

Here we look at five things you may not know about mental health support in schools.

1. It’s now compulsory for all schools to teach pupils about mental health and wellbeing as part of health and relationships education

At primary school, pupils learn that mental wellbeing is a normal part of daily life and why simple self-care – like getting enough sleep and spending time outdoors and with friends – is important.

At secondary school, the teaching builds on everything learned at primary school, ensuring pupils can spot the signs of common mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression in themselves or others. Young people also learn how to discuss their emotions accurately and sensitively, about the impact of alcohol and drugs on physical and mental health, and how to access professional help.

2. Many schools and colleges already have a dedicated mental health lead and/or mental health and wellbeing offer

The wellbeing and mental health support for and in schools and colleges depends on their specific local needs.

It can include counselling, educational psychologists, school nurses, pastoral care, educational welfare officers, charities, local authority provision and NHS specialist services.

The proportion of schools and colleges reporting they have a mental health lead also increased to over three quarters in 2018.

The Government is also rolling out new Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs), including new Education Mental Health Practitioner roles, to work with and in schools and colleges to provide early intervention support to pupils and students experiencing mild to moderate difficulties such as low mood and anxiety.

The teams also support participating schools and colleges to establish their whole school or college approaches and integrate with existing provision, to help pupils and students access the right support and stay in education.

3. TV doctor Alex George is a Youth Mental Health Ambassador for the government

As Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex uses his clinical expertise and personal experience to champion government’s work on children’s mental health and shape policy on improving support for young people in schools, colleges and universities.

Dr. Alex also provides input on the issues being faced by children and young people and how this can be reflected in the tools and support teachers will need in order to provide high-quality advice and care to their students who need it, and what more could be done to ensure the mental health curriculum meets the standard children need.

Coronavirus and changing young peopleâ€™s UK labour market outcomes
Sector News
Young people ages 16 to 24 experienced a large decline in employment i
Learning Curve Group join forces with Hartlepool United Football Club to tackle Mental Health Issues In Sport
Sector News
Mental Health is a worldwide issue and the football community is no ex
Publisher Pearson Education selects XPO Logistics, creating new distribution jobs in the UK
Sector News
Today, (11 May) XPO Logistics has announced that it has won a UK contr

4. As many as 15,000 schools received support from their local authority under Wellbeing for Education Return

Funding also includes a new £7 million Wellbeing for Education Recovery programme.

This builds on the success of the Department for Education’s Wellbeing for Education Return programme and funding. The programme has been used by more than 90% of councils since its launch last summer. It provides free, locally adapted expert training, support and resources for young people, staff or parents dealing with additional pressures from the last year – including trauma, anxiety, or grief.

5. Up to 7,800 schools and colleges in England will be offered funding worth £9.5 million in total to train a senior mental health lead from their staff in the next academic year

This is part of the Government’s commitment to offering this training to all state schools and colleges by 2025.

Training will provide senior leads with tools and skills to develop their strategic Whole School or College Approach. They will work with staff to develop their understanding of issues affecting their pupils, giving young people a voice in how their school or college addresses wellbeing, working with parents and carers, supporting staff wellbeing and monitoring pupil wellbeing where appropriate.

The Department for Education has collated resources available for general and specialist mental health and wellbeing support, for children, students, parents, carers and school/ college staff, online at our Education Hub

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coronavirus and changing young people’s UK labour market outcomes
Sector News
Young people ages 16 to 24 experienced a large decline in employment i
Learning Curve Group join forces with Hartlepool United Football Club to tackle Mental Health Issues In Sport
Sector News
Mental Health is a worldwide issue and the football community is no ex
ESCP Business School launches its first Phygital Factory
Sector News
Located on ESCP's (@ESCP_bs) historic Paris campus, the business schoo
Publisher Pearson Education selects XPO Logistics, creating new distribution jobs in the UK
Sector News
Today, (11 May) XPO Logistics has announced that it has won a UK contr
Tackling widening inequalities gap caused by Covid-19: Pearson launches expert Forum to investigate role of education, learning and skills
Sector News
Today (11 May) @Pearson is launching a new Forum in the UK, bringing t
Barton Peveril Student on Course for Paramedic Science
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpevril) student Emily Cleigh
Research by Emerald Publishing highlights strong desire among students for innovative research content forms
Sector News
A new report by Emerald Publishing (@EmeraldGlobal) has found students
Former business student lands job with BP after impressing on work placement
Sector News
A former business student who impressed on a work experience placement
Queen's speech outlines legislative programme for 2006-2007 session
Sector News
The Queen yesterday (Nov 2006) announced a new further education bill
Get inspired: Our Alumni Festival starts tomorrow
Sector News
The Festival, which starts tomorrow and runs until May 24, celebrates
Students push back: New research reveals 71% of students have considered dropping out of university this year
Sector News
New research by Studiosity, the 24/7 online study support service for
Embracing the possibilities of our green future
Sector News
COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, welcomi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Learning Curve Group join forces with Hartlepool United Football Club to tackle Mental Health Issues In Sport 1 hour 20 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: ESCP Business School launches its first Phygital Factory 1 hour 28 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 46 minutes ago

Beyond Skills: Awareness project highlighting the urgent need for capability development in business

Beyond Skills: Awareness project highlighting...

At Avado, we believe in unlocking potential and changing lives. Learning with us makes real, lasting change happen for individuals, and entire...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5664)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page