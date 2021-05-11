 
Barton Peveril’s Employer Partnership Network

Details
@bartonpeveril has established an Employer Partners network, to support students’ career aspirations. The inaugural Employer Partners meeting, which kickstarted the programme, took place on Wednesday 5th May 2021.

The College’s employment partners will be spearheading work-related learning for students through live briefs, work experience projects, mock interviews, and lectures. Each of these activities will form part of the wider careers support and guidance offered to the Hampshire-based College’s students. These partnerships give students an enhanced opportunity for success, in their work-related aspirations after leaving the College.

Each year, students from Barton Peveril go on to secure University places at the world’s most prestigious institutions, Degree Apprenticeships with global firms in a range of industries, and into employment with local, national and international organisations.

Businesses from across the skills spectrum were represented at the inaugural Employer Partners meeting, including Oyster Yachts, Airbus Defence and Space, Zurich Insurance, Fiander Tovell, and Lee Filters (part of the global Panavision Group).

“A purposeful education for our sixth formers”

Speaking on the network, Barton Peveril Principal, Jonathan Prest, said:

“We see a partnership with local businesses as part and parcel of providing a purposeful education for our sixth formers. Increasingly we know that exposing students to the “real world” of work and business (whether through placements, talks from local employers, or in problem solving situations) helps them to develop future plans and become excited about career opportunities in Hampshire.  

“For many of our students this will be returning to the region after a degree, whilst a quarter will be looking to take up training schemes and employment straight after their College courses. Employers are keen to help us develop those workplace skills, especially in problem solving, excellent communication and working in effective teams. This is a win win situation for students and employers! Great credit to those pioneers from the business community.”

Darren Everard, Managing Director of Latitude Recruitment, one of the College’s new employer partners, commented on the scheme:

“It was great to finally get our new employment team together at Barton Peveril. Everyone is committed to helping the students with interviews, employment skills, and opportunities and we are confident our collective experience across key sectors will make a positive difference.

“We have some fantastic people and companies on board so thank you to everyone involved and looking forward to working in partnership with Barton Peveril.”

