Learning Curve Group join forces with Hartlepool United Football Club to tackle Mental Health Issues In Sport

Mental Health is a worldwide issue and the football community is no exception. One in four people will experience a mental health problem in their lifetime. Mental Health is relevant to everyone in sport, even at the elite level. @_LearningCurve

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week Hartlepool United Football Club are proactively looking to positively influence the behaviours of all of their communities, teaming up with training provider, Learning Curve Group, to offer free online training in Mental Health Awareness. By showing that football players are interested in learning about mental health and open to talking about it, this can encourage supporters to do the same.

Men’s football has seen some tragedies in the past caused by mental health problems such as the deaths of Gary Speed and Robert Enke by suicide. The recent death of James Dean, who played for a number of clubs including Stalybridge Celtic, Chorley and FC Halifax Town, shows that there is still the need for essential action to support footballer’s mental health. Research shows that men are less likely to speak out about mental health problems, with only 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies are for men. Hartlepool United Football Club and Learning Curve Group recognise that through education and regular sessions to talk about mental health, this is how the stigma can be broken and they want to encourage other football clubs to follow suit.

Hartlepool United Football Club Manager, Dave Challinor said:

“The mental health awareness session with Learning Curve Group was a great opportunity to get the team together and allow them to open up and be listened too. Talking about mental health used to be something that was frowned upon but now attitudes are changing in football, we want to look after our player’s mental health just as much as their physical health. Hopefully by our supports seeing us do workshops like this, it will encourage them to learn about mental health and help break the stigma around it.”

A spokesperson for Hartlepool United Football Club said:

“Learning Curve Group has sponsored the back of our club shirts since the beginning of the season, and we really wanted to work with them to begin a movement of education that we believe will make a difference within the game we love. We’d like to invite other clubs to join us as we embark on this journey towards a better understanding of mental health in football.”

Fans, players and club personnel can access government funded training from Learning Curve Group, meaning they can enrol onto an online course in Level 2 Certificate in Mental Health Awareness at no cost. The courses cover various topics including the different issues including signs, triggers and symptoms of mental health problems and how to support individuals who are struggling with their mental health.

CEO at Learning Curve Group, Brenda McLeish, said:

“I am really proud of the work that we are doing with Hartlepool United Football Club to support a movement towards a more supportive game. I’m a firm believer in the power of education, and that we can break the stigma and build a better understanding of mental health problems amongst footballers and supporters.

“I hope that this partnership will allow us to continue our efforts in promoting a world that is more open to talking and supporting each other, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact this campaign will have in communities across Hartlepool and beyond.”

About Learning Curve Group

Learning Curve Group are a national, award winning training and education provider. LCG work with further education providers, employers and learners to help them achieve success. Since 2004, Learning Curve Group (LCG) has grown both organically and through acquisition to become one of the largest and most diverse providers in the country. We impact on over 120,000 learners every year through our apprenticeship programmes, flexible learning courses, academies, advanced learning qualifications and our strategic partnerships with FE providers.