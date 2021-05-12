UCL expands school of management at Canary Wharf

@ucl expands @UCLSoM school of management at Canary Wharf @CanaryWharfGrp
UCL School of Management grows to occupy level 38 & level 50 of One Canada Square and added 12 additional academics in 2020
Rising intake of students benefit from proximity to wide variety of innovators, thought leaders and businesses at Canary Wharf
UCL today announces that it has expanded its School of Management in partnership with Canary Wharf Group (CWG) opening Level 50 of One Canada Square ahead of students and staff returning to campus during term three. Since opening on Level 38 of One Canada Square in 2016, the world-leading UCL School of Management has been consistently oversubscribed and has continued to expand with postgraduate student numbers growing 70% year-on-year throughout 2019/2020 and 2020/2021. This rapid growth has driven the business school to acquire additional learning space on level 50 of One Canada Square. It has also supported the School of Management in employing an additional 12 academics in 2020.
The UCL School of Management offers a distinct approach to business education with undergraduate, postgraduate, executive and PhD programmes focusing on innovation, technology, analytics and entrepreneurship, the four key drivers of the future. Positioned in the heart of Canary Wharf and surrounded by global businesses, fast-growth technology companies and financial institutions, students have unique access to a depth of world-leading organisations.
The new facilities located on level 50 offer a vibrant space that blends traditional education and modern business environments with breath-taking views across London. The expansion includes the creation of a state-of-the-art hybrid lecture theatre that will enable synchronous learning, allowing students to join sessions both remotely and in-person, with space for more than 90 students on site. Additional facilities also include a new executive education suite, flexible spaces to host conferences and large events on-site, along with built-in video pods to allow seamless interaction with students, colleagues and partners around the world.
Bert De Reyck, Director of the UCL School of Management, said: “We bring a new approach to business education and research, and unlike more traditional business schools, we place a unique focus on innovation, technology, analytics and entrepreneurship. We are delighted that our programme portfolio, coupled with our dedication to delivering leading-edge face-to-face and online learning environments, is clearly resonating with students across the world, resulting in our continued and significant growth in student numbers.”
“Our location in the Canary Wharf business district gives us a clear competitive advantage from which our students and faculty will continue to benefit. I have no doubt that increasing our presence here will only enhance our ability to produce world-leading research, economic and societal impact, and innovative education for years to come.”
Richard Archer, Managing Director Offices, Canary Wharf Group, said: “We are delighted to offer UCL School of Management the modern, flexible environment that it needs to grow its home at Canary Wharf and continue delivering its leading education programmes. Since launching here in 2016, the School has been on an exceptional journey which we’ve been able to facilitate, now with its occupancy of level 50 at One Canada Square.
“Students at the School benefit from the contemporary infrastructure, networks and connectivity that are uniquely found at Canary Wharf, a 24/7 city to work, live and play.”
UCL’s newly occupied space has been fitted out by CWG to high ESG standards with 45% of the project expenditure spent with companies based in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. CWG purchases 100% electricity from renewable sources since 2012 and has sent zero waste to landfill since 2009. The waste materials from the fit out of this project were reused or recycled or donated to local charities. CWG will also be making a £5000 donation to the UCL Hardship fund to welcome them into the new space.
The UCL School of Management is planning to welcome students and staff back to campus during term three of the 2020/21 academic year in line with Government guidance and advice. UCWG has earned the prestigious WELL Health-Safety Rating for its managed buildings including One Canada Square in recognition of the stringent protocols that have been implemented in response to COVID-19.