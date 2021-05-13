 
SEND system “is not fit for purpose” Ofsted report shows

@Ofstednews' report ‘Supporting SEND’, is published today (13 May).

The report looks at how children and young people’s needs are met in mainstream schools

Ian Noon, Head of Policy at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said:

“This important report is yet more compelling evidence to support what parents of deaf children have been saying for years. The SEND system isn’t fit for purpose and doesn’t deliver for everyone who relies on it.

“Thousands of deaf children need specialist support, like expert Teachers of the Deaf, to thrive in school. However, there are clearly serious gaps between the specialist support they need and what’s being provided.

“The Government has the necessary evidence, so it must address these issues when it reviews the country’s SEND provision later this year. This is the perfect opportunity to fix a broken system once and for all.”

