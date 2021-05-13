 
IBAT College Dublin Expands Curriculum & Introduces Financial Trading Courses

Today, @IBATCollege Dublin, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third level institution, announced a partnership with London Academy of Trading (@LATlondon) to offer short financial trading courses to its Irish audience.

Courses being offered include: Introduction to Financial Markets and Trading, Trading Skills, Advanced Trading and a new Cryptocurrency Trading course. The courses will provide extensive practical sessions while aiming to impart the essential skills required for trading real-time financial markets successfully.

Established in 2010, LAT is an award-winning institution that provides dedicated education on finance and trading-related subjects. The academy is accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC) and its short courses are certified by Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

As one of the largest providers of short diploma courses in business, management and IT, IBAT College Dublin seeks to proactively respond to the demand for upskilling and retraining within the Irish workforce. All of the courses seek to provide an industry-relevant, up-to-date syllabus reflecting the rapidly changing economy and teaching students the skills required for career success.

Commenting on the partnership, Joe Gorey, Principal at IBAT College Dublin says: “COVID-19 has redefined how individuals think about investing and we’ve witnessed a significant surge in the number of people joining the stock market at unprecedented rates – there is an increased risk appetite.

Through our partnership with LAT, we aim to leverage the growing interest and demand for financial trading by extending our portfolio of short, professional courses to working professionals who want to upgrade their skills for personal or professional use.

We have a team of experienced traders who provide students with essential tips while boosting their knowledge of the financial markets. We also offer a range of flexible study methods including teaching students how to trade online via live interactive classes, daily webinars and expert mentor support while using real-time trading platforms.”

Paddy Osborn, Managing Director and Academic Dean for London Academy of Trading added: “Demand for trading courses has never been greater, so we’re thrilled to be working with a prestigious institution such as IBAT to bring financial markets knowledge and trading skills to a wider audience. Many individuals dive into trading without really understanding the processes or risks involved, so our aim is to teach people how to interpret fundamental and technical analysis, as well as showing them how to control their emotions and manage risks when trading.”

Established in 2004, IBAT College Dublin offers undergraduate, postgraduate, English language courses and professional education within a state-of-the-art learning environment across a range of subject areas including business, accounting, ICT and management.

